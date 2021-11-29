Messi and Putellas win football's Ballons d'Or 

Now a seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, Lionel Messi was met by an adoring crowd near the red carpet outside the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris, France, where he now plays his club football after swapping Barcelona for PSG at the start of the current campaign.

The 2021 France Football Ballon d'Or prize, the 65th given out in history, is the Argentine’s first since leaving FC Barcelona for France.

“It's incredible to be here tonight. I didn't know how long I would be able to stay at this level," said Messi, an Olympic gold-medal winner back in 2008, who won the first of his seven Ballons d'Or in 2009.

"I couldn't be happier. I want to keep fighting with my new club," the 34-year-old added. "And I want to thank all my teammates from Barcelona [his former club] and everyone involved in the Argentina national team too. It was a dream after fighting for so many year's to win the Copa America with my national team.”

Messi, who won the Copa America (South America's Cup of Nations) with Argentina this summer for the first time, edged out runner-up and Bayern Munich scoring machine Robert Lewandowski to the 2021 Ballon d'Or.

Barca's Putellas a worthy winner

On the women’s side of the gala, attended by the leading lights of the football world, Alexia Putellas scooped her first prize and the third since the women’s award was inaugurated in 2018. Prior to that, FIFA — world football’s governing body — has handed out a Women’s World Player of the Year award since 2001 which, after 2015, was rebranded as The Best FIFA Women’s Player.

“It is an emotional and special moment for me,” said the Barcelona midfielder, who received her award from PSG star and French men's World Cup winner Kylian Mbappé. “It’s great to be here with all my teammates who lived through so much with me last season. This is an individual prize, but football is a team sport.”

Putellas had a sparkling 2021, winning a treble (Primera Division, UEFA Women’s Champions League and the Copa de la Reina). The 27-year-old Barcelona captain has won five Spanish titles, took the 2021 UEFA Women's Player of the Year award and she dedicated the Ballon D’or prize to her late father.

Aside from the men’s and women’s honours, the Kopa Trophy, given out to the best player under the age of 21, was awarded to 19-year-old Barcelona midfield sensation Pedri.

Wins for Pedri, Lewandowski and Donnarumma too

“I haven’t been able to play too much this season [muscle injury] but this is a great way to celebrate the end of last season,” said Pedri who helped Spain to a silver medal at the recently concluded Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo. “I want to thank everyone at [FC] Barcelona and Lionel Messi especially for all he's done for me. And of course I must thank my family for all of their support.”

The Striker of the Year award was won by Polish ace Lewandowski of Bayern Munich -- who was second only to Messi in the Ballon d'Or voting.

“I’m so very proud to be here,” said the veteran scoring sensation, who already has 14 goals in the current Bundesliga campaign. “I have to thank my teammates and the whole club because without them I could never do what I do.”

The Italian Gianluigi Donnarumma, 22, of PSG picked up the Lev Yashin Award as 2021’s best goalkeeper after winning the last European Cup of Nations. English Premier League side Chelsea FC won the Club of the Year trophy, handed out to the club with the most individual nominees at the gala.

Ballon D'or (men's since 2008)

2021 Lionel Messi (PSG)

2020 Not Awarded (COVID-19)

2019 Lionel Messi (FC Barcelona)

2018 Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

2017 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid)

2016 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid)

2015 Lionel Messi (FC Barcelona)

2014 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid)

2013 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid)

2012 Lionel Messi (FC Barcelona)

2011 Lionel Messi (FC Barcelona)

2010 Lionel Messi (FC Barcelona)

2009 Lionel Messi (FC Barcelona)

2008 Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United)

Ballon d'Or Féminin (since 2018)

2021 Alexia Putellas (FC Barcelona)

2020 Not Awarded (COVID-19)

2019 Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign)

2018 Ada Hegerberg (Lyon)