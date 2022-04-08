FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup: India advance to semi-finals with win over South Korea

India beat two-time champions South Korea 3-0 in the quarter-finals of the FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup 2022 at the North-West University in Potchefstroom, South Africa on Friday.

Mumtaz Khan (10’), Lalrindiki (14’) and Sangita Kumari (40’) scored the goals as India kept a clean sheet for the second time in a row. Mumtaz Khan was declared player of the match.

This is also the second time in the Junior Hockey World Cup history that India have made it to the semi-finals. In 2013, the Indian women’s hockey team, which had the likes of current senior pros in Rani Rampal, Deep Grace Ekka and Vandana Katariya, won bronze and gave India their best finish.

In the quarters, South Korea started the match positively but it was India who scored against the run of play in the 10th minute through the first penalty corner. Mumtaz Khan, with her sixth goal in the tournament, gave India the 1-0 lead.

India ramped up their attack and were rewarded with a minute to play in the first quarter. Deepika’s shot from the left of the goal was saved by the South Korean goalkeeper but Lalrindiki was on spot to tap in the rebound.

The second half saw India control more possession and dominate play. South Korea, despite matching India in the midfield, lacked the precision to threaten the Indian defence.

South Korea eventually won their first penalty corner at the start of the third quarter. However, their drag-flickers failed to test the Indian goalkeeper Bichu Devi as Seona Kim’s deflection went over the goal.

In the 40th minute, Beauty Dungdung’s deceptive pass inside the D gave Sangita Kumari an easy chance which was slotted in comfortably.

India, led by captain Salima Tete, enjoyed the bulk of the possession in the final quarter and eventually sealed their place in the semi-final after dominating South Korea in every aspect of the game.

India will now play either hosts South Africa or the three-time champions the Netherlands in the semi-final on Sunday.