FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup 2022: India chase first title - watch live streaming

The FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup 2022 will get underway at the North-West University in Potchefstroom, South Africa on Friday.

In its ninth edition, the FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup has an age cap of 21 years for its participating players.

Sixteen teams were originally slated to participate in the event. However, the Ukrainian hockey team was forced to withdraw due to the ongoing conflict with Russia, the International Hockey Federation (FIH) informed.

The remaining 15 teams are divided into four groups from Pool A to D.

The Indian hockey team is placed in Pool D alongside 1989 champions Germany, Malaysia, and Wales. India will face Wales on Saturday, followed by a match against Germany on Sunday and Malaysia on Tuesday at the same venue.

India will be led by midfielder Salima Tete - the captain of the Indian team which won silver at the Youth Olympic Games in 2018 and a part of the senior Indian team that made it to the semi-finals at the Tokyo Olympics last year.

Other Indian midfielders selected from the Tokyo Olympics squad for the Women's Junior World Cup are Sharmila Devi and Lalremsiami.

Defender Ishika Chaudhary, who made her senior team debut this season at the FIH Pro League, has been named vice-captain.

The Indian junior hockey squad also consists of goalkeeper Bichu Devi Kharibam and defender Akshata Abaso Dekhale. Both made their senior India debut in the FIH Pro League matches against Germany this year.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the quarter-finals while the other teams will play classification matches.

The quarter-finals will be held on April 8 whereas the semis are scheduled for April 10, followed by the final on April 12.

India, who have appeared in four editions of the junior global event, claimed their best finish in 2013 with bronze. However, India did not qualify for the last Women's Junior World Cup in 2016.

The Netherlands, who are the most successful team at the event with three titles, are placed in Pool A while defending champions Argentina are in Pool C.

The FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup was slated to be held in South Africa in December last year but was put on hold due to COVID-19.

Where to watch FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup 2022 live in India?

Live streaming of the FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup 2022 will be available on watch.hockey from April 1 to 12. There will be no live telecast of the matches on any TV channel in India.

FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup 2022: India squad

Goalkeepers: Bichu Devi Kharibam, Khushboo

Defenders: Marina Lalramnghaki, Preeti, Priyanka, Ishika Chaudhary (vice-captain), Akshata Abaso Dekhale

Midfielders: Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Salima Tete (Captain), Reet, Ajmina Kujur, Sharmila Devi, Lalremsiami, Baljeet Kaur

Forwards: Lalrindiki, Jiwan Kishori Toppo, Mumtaz Khan, Beauty Dungdung, Deepika, Sangita Kumari

Standbys: Madhuri Kindo, Neelam, Manju Chorsiya, Rutuja Dadaso Pisal, Annu

FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup 2022: India’s schedule, fixtures and live match times

All times are India Standard Times (IST)

April 2, Saturday: India vs Wales - 12:30 PM IST

April 3, Sunday: India vs Germany - 2:30 PM IST

April 5, Tuesday: India vs Malaysia - 7:00 PM IST