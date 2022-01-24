Women’s Hockey Asia Cup 2022: India progress to semi-finals with 9-1 rout of Singapore

India advanced to the semi-finals of the Women’s Hockey Asia Cup 2022 with a 9-1 victory over Singapore at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Muscat, Oman on Monday.

Gurjit Kaur led the charge with a hat-trick while Monika, Vandana Katariya, Mariana Kujur and Jyoti each scored for the Indian women’s hockey team.

Defending champions India finished second in Pool A behind Japan with six points. They beat Malaysia 9-0 in the opening fixture before losing 2-0 to Japan.

India, the world No. 9, were expectedly dominant against Singapore, ranked 32 spots below them at 41st.

The Indian hockey team was on the attack from the whistle and soon found their way in the Singapore circle. The ball fell to Monika, who slammed into the net to give India the lead in the second minute.

India snuffed out any spell of possession that Singapore had with their tight marking and one such turnover led to a counter-attack with Vandana Katariya sweeping home.

Gurjit Kaur and Mariana Kujur soon added two more goals to take India to a 4-0 lead in the first quarter break.

Early in the second quarter, India earned a penalty corner and Monika stepped up instead of regular drag-flicker Gurjit and converted to make it 5-0, which India carried into half-time.

Gurjit Kaur put away her second penalty corner in the third quarter and soon after, Singapore responded.

A rare foray forward earned Singapore a penalty corner and Toh Li Min pulled one back. However, India responded almost immediately Jyoti added her name to the scoresheet.

Gurjit completed her hat-trick with yet another penalty corner and Jyoti added a second to her tally to complete a massive win.

India will face old rivals South Korea in the semi-final. This is the fifth time that India and South Korea will face off in the last four of the Women’s Hockey Asia Cup.