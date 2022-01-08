Women’s Hockey Asia Cup roll of honour: Defending champions India hot on the heels of South Korea

India will be out to defend their continental crown at the Women’s Hockey Asia Cup 2022, which begins on January 21 in Muscat, Oman.

The week-long tournament will be the first major tournament for the Indian women’s hockey team since Tokyo 2020, where it finished fourth - Indian women’s best result at an Olympics.

India are the defending champions of the Women’s Hockey Asia Cup, having won the last edition in 2017. The Indian women’s hockey team’s first title came in 2004 in New Delhi.

The Women’s Hockey Asia Cup is a quadrennial tournament which was first held in 1985.

The number of teams competing have varied but in 2013 and 2017, eight teams took part. In Muscat, it will again be an eight-nation affair.

South Korea - the most successful team in the competition with three titles - were also the inaugural Women’s Hockey Asia Cup champions at home in Seoul. They finished top in a round-robin format as the tournament had no knockout ties.

The Women’s Hockey Asia Cup also followed a round-robin format in its second edition in 1989, with China emerging on top this time around. Knockout matches started from the 1993 edition.

South Korea won back-to-back titles in 1993 and 1999 and are the only nation to defend its title thus far.

Since the knockout format was introduced, South Korea have also reached the final joint-most number of times (4) - winning in 1993 and 1999 while falling to Japan in 2007 and 2013.

India have also made four finals - winning in 2004 and 2017 while losing to South Korea in 1999 and China in 2009.

Women’s Hockey Asia Cup winners