ICC Women’s ODI Cricket World Cup winners: Australia, England share 10 of 11 titles

First played in 1973, two years before the inaugural men’s World Cup, the Women's ODI Cricket World Cup is the oldest global event in the sport.

In what was a seven-team inaugural edition, hosts England edged out rivals Australia to clinch the first-ever ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup title.

However, over its 11 editions so far, the marquee event has been dominated by Australia with six titles while England are the second-most successful team with four trophies.

England won the Women’s ODI Cricket World Cup the last time in 2017, after they beat India in the final.

New Zealand winning the 2000 edition as hosts was the only time the Australia-England duopoly was broken in the history of the Women’s Cricket World Cup. The Kiwis are also three-time (1993, 1997 and 2009) runners ups.

English captain Rachael Heyhoe Flint with the inaugural Women’s Cricket World Cup trophy Picture by Getty Images

Barring 1978, all the editions from 1973 to 1993 featured 60-over matches. The 50-over format was followed from 1997 onwards.

Knockout matches were also introduced from 1997. The format of the tournament has changed multiple times over the years.

The Indian women’s cricket team made its Women’s Cricket World Cup debut in 1978 - an edition India hosted.

India are yet to win the Women’s Cricket World Cup despite reaching the final twice. India fell short by nine runs against England in the 2017 final and had lost to Australia in the 2005 final by 98 runs.

The 11 editions have been hosted in five different countries with India and England holding the showpiece three times each. New Zealand, Australia and South Africa have been the other hosts.

With the Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 starting from March 4 in New Zealand, here’s a look at the Women's Cricket World Cup winners.

Women’s ODI Cricket World Cup winners list