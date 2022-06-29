Wimbledon 2022: India’s Sania Mirza ousted in opening round of women’s doubles

Six-time Grand Slam champion Sania Mirza of India and the Czech Republic’s Lucie Hradecka went down in the opening round of the women’s doubles event at Wimbledon 2022 on Wednesday.

Seeded sixth, Sania and 37-year-old Hradecka, a three-time Grand Slam champion and two-time Olympic medallist, lost to the unseeded duo of Magdalena Frech of Poland and Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-4, 4-6, 2-6 in two hours and four minutes.

Magdalena Frech and Beatriz Haddad Maia will next face Viktoria Kuzmova of Slovenia and Dutchwoman Arantxa Rus in the second round.

This is the 35-year-old Sania Mirza’s final Wimbledon appearance. The Indian tennis star is set to retire from the sport at the end of the year.

Sania Mirza will also be in action in the mixed doubles at Wimbledon, where she will pair up with Mate Pavic of Croatia. The pair is seeded sixth. The duo will face David Vega Hernandez of Spain and Natela Dzalamidze of Georgia, unseeded, in the opening round on Friday.

Last year, Sania Mirza was eliminated from Wimbledon in the second round of the women’s doubles and could not make it further than the third round of the mixed doubles.

Ramkumar Ramanathan will be in action in the men’s doubles on Thursday. He will team up with Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Tomislav Brkic to go up against the American pair of Nicholas Monroe and Tommy Paul.

No Indian tennis players made the singles draw at this year’s Wimbledon. Ramkumar Ramanathan and Yuki Bhambri were eliminated in the first qualification round ahead of the Grand Slam.