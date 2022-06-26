Wimbledon 2022: Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams in action - watch live in India

Wimbledon Championships 2022, the third tennis Grand Slam of the year, will see defending champion Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal fight for the men’s crown at the All England Lawn Tennis Club in London, UK starting from Monday.

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal are in the two different halves of the men’s singles draw and will be the centre of attraction in the absence of Swiss tennis star Roger Federer, who has undergone three knee surgeries, recently.

It will be for the first time that Roger Federer, an eight-time Wimbledon champion, will be missing from the action at the biggest grass court tennis event since making his debut in 1999.

While Novak Djokovic has won the Wimbledon title in its last three editions, Rafael Nadal will be gunning for his second Grand Slam title on the grass court.

Home favourite Andy Murray, Australia’s Nick Kyrgios, Stefano Tsitsipas from Greece and Switzerland’s Stan Wawrinka will be other major contenders for the title in the absence of world No.1 Daniil Medvedev and No. 2 Alexander Zverev.

Wimbledon, the world’s oldest Grand Slam, will not carry tennis ranking points for the latest edition.

The ATP and WTA, the world governing bodies for men’s and women’s tennis, respectively, decided not to award ranking points to the championships after the hosts banned Russian and Belarusian players from competing at the event due to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

In the women’s event, 23-time Grand Slam singles winner Serena Williams is set to play her first singles match this year. Home favourite Emma Radicanu, Romania’s Simona Halep and the USA’s Coco Gauff will be other top contenders after Japan’s Noami Osaka pulled out due to injury.

Last year’s women’s singles winner Ashleigh Barty announced her retirement from tennis earlier this year.

Indian tennis players at Wimbledon 2022

Six-time Grand Slam champion Sania Mirza will continue her partnership with Czechia’s Lucie Hradecka in the women’s doubles while Rohan Bopanna has given the Wimbledon 2022 a miss. Ramkumar Ramathan will pair with Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Tomislav Brkic in the men’s doubles. The mixed doubles draw will be announced on June 29.

There are no Indian tennis players in the singles as Ramkumar Ramanathan and Yuki Bhambri were eliminated in the first qualification round for Wimbledon earlier this week.

Where to watch the Wimbledon 2022 live in India?

Select Wimbledon Championships 2022 tennis matches will be telecast live on the Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 2 and their respective HD TV channels in India. Live streaming of Wimbledon matches will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.