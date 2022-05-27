Satpal Singh – the legendary wrestling coach who mentored Olympic champions

Though a top-class wrestler himself during his days as a competitor, Satpal Singh or Guru Satpal is, perhaps, best known for mentoring champion Indian wrestlers.

Among his most distinguished pupils are Tokyo 2020 silver medallist Ravi Kumar Dahiya and double Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar – the first-ever Indian athlete to win two individual medals at the Olympics. Satpal Singh has even guided Yogeshwar Dutt, another Olympic medallist.

Satpal’s medal haul as a wrestler is impressive too. He was an Asian Games champion and won multiple medals at both the Asian and Commonwealth Games during his time as an athlete.

From a bullied student to a wrestling champion

Satpal Singh was born in the village of Bawana near Delhi on February 1, 1955. Though his father was into wrestling, his family wanted him to pursue a career in academics.

“I was good in studies, you see, and even won a scholarship of Rs 50 back in 1968,” Satpal Singh had revealed to Business Standard during a 2013 interview.

Things, however, took a turn after an unfortunate incident at school. Satpal was beaten up by a group of boys which led to Satpal’s mother urging his father to take their son to the local akhada. And thus began Satpal Singh’s eventful journey into wrestling.

“That was my first wrestling school, near a pond in the village.”

The young Satpal made rapid strides and within a year, moved from his pondside akhada to the iconic Hanuman Akhara in Delhi, training under legendary Indian wrestling coach Guru Hanuman.

During his days as a wrestler, Satpal Singh emerged as one of the premier wrestlers in the country, winning the national title an astonishing 16 times. He also won several indigenous wrestling titles, including Bharat Kumar (1973), Rustom-e-Hind (1974 and 1975), Bharat Kesari (1975), Rustom-e-Bharat (1975), Maha Bharat Kesari (1976), Mahan Bharat Kesari (1976), Rustom-e-Zaman (1976), Hind Kesari (1977), Bharat Shri (1978) and Bharat Balram (1979).

On the international stage, too, Satpal Singh became a name to be reckoned with, winning silver medals at the 1974, 1978 and 1982 Commonwealth Games.

At the Asian Games, Satpal Singh continuously upgraded the colour of his medal. He won a bronze at Tehran 1974, a silver at Bangkok 1978 and finally a gold at New Delhi 1982 in front of his home crowd – which remains the crowning moment of his wrestling career.

During this time, Satpal Singh also represented India at two Olympic Games – Munich 1972 and Moscow 1980. Interestingly, he competed in the 62kg (featherweight) freestyle division in 1972 but shifted up to heavyweight (100kg) in 1980. Most of Satpal’s international accolades came in the heavyweight category.

Satpal Singh was a sworn vegetarian even during his playing days, which was quite a challenge to overcome for a heavyweight wrestler. He was conferred the Arjuna Award in 1974 and the Padma Shri in 1983.

Guru Satpal - the wrestling coach

After his retirement from the sport, Satpal Singh continued his association with wrestling as a coach. In 1988, Satpal and his compatriot Virender Singh opened an akhada at Delhi’s famous Chhatrasal Stadium, which would go on to become a nursery for future wrestling champions in the country.

Some of the big names Satpal Singh mentored include two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar, Tokyo Olympic and worlds bronze medallist Ravi Kumar Dahiya and world championships silver medallist and former Commonwealth Games champion Amit Kumar Dahiya.

Satpal Singh is also the father-in-law to Sushil Kumar, who married his coach’s daughter Savi.

He was conferred with the prestigious Dronacharya Award for his contributions to Indian wrestling as a coach in 2009. Like his own teacher Guru Hanuman, Satpal is also respectfully called a Guru – which means mentor in Hindi.

Even beyond the wrestling ring, Satpal Singh is known to be a colourful character in real life and even played the lead role in the 1985 Haryanvi film called Premi Ramphal.

“The lead lady was a very good dancer and I fell pale before her. Then the cameraman took me to a room, showed me some steps and took 30-40 takes,” Satpal Singh recounted his venture into the world of cinema.

Satpal Singh is also heavily involved in administration and has served as the Assistant Director of Education, Delhi and the Chief Patron of School Games Federation of India.