The Ann Mariya story: Weightlifter by chance, records by design

Young Indian weightlifter Ann Mariya MT has been creating quite a storm with a string of impressive performances in the national circuit.

Ann Mariya is the reigning national champion and already boasts two national records at the age of just 23.

She won the +87kg gold medal at the national weightlifting championships 2022, breaking the overall national record with her combined lift of 231kg.

Less than a month after the national meet, where she suffered a shoulder injury, Ann Mariya competed in the Khelo India University Games, representing Mangalore University.

At KIUG 2021, the Kerala lifter got another gold and broke the clean and jerk meet record as well as the national record.

These record-shattering lifts were possible only because Ann Mariya fell in love with weightlifting, albeit by accident, when she was 16.

Ann Mariya, the new Indian weightlifting sensation

Ann Mariya was born in Thrissur, Kerala to father, Timothy, who was an auto driver, and mother, Gemini, a former national-level weightlifter.

It was on her mother’s persuasion that Ann Mariya joined the gym to reduce weight when she was in 10th grade.

This decision turned out to be a boon for Ann Mariya as she started enjoying lifting and took it up seriously.

“I started going to training every day and worked hard. Weightlifting is what I fell in love with and there is no other sport or job I would rather be doing,” Ann Mariya said.

Ann Mariya began as a powerlifter and won gold in her first event. She then took part in the state weightlifting championship and won a silver medal.

After attending inter-college and all-India meets, Ann Mariya shifted base to the Sports Authority of India (SAI) centre in Bangalore in 2019.

Under the tutelage of coach Meenakshi Sundareswaran, the young lifter has won the national title and the Khelo India University Games gold medal in 2022, breaking the national record on both occasions.

Her national title impressed the authorities, who invited her to the Indian camp in Patiala in April 2022.

Coach Meenakshi Sundareswaran believes there’s more in store for the young lifter and that Ann Mariya has all the abilities to shine on the international stage.

“It is possible that with a little pre-plan, Ann will be able to compete against her international rivals in her weight category and achieve glory for the country. She's a very competitive athlete and big things will happen in her career,” Meenakshi Sundareswaran reckoned.

Ann Mariya has now set her eyes on the Asian Games 2022 to be held in September, followed by the senior national championships.