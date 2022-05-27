How to watch Mariana Pajon and Simon Marquart start defence of titles at 2022 UCI BMX Racing World Cup from Glasgow

The 2022 UCI BMX Racing World Cup season begins this weekend in Glasgow, Scotland, with Mariana Pajón and Simon Marquart setting out in defence of their titles, and you can watch it all live on Olympics.com and the Olympics YouTube page on Saturday 28 and Sunday 29 May.

Glasgow welcomes the first two of eight rounds this season. Great Britain, the Netherlands, and Colombia will be the three host nations for the eight stops of the competition.

At each of the eight events, motos (heats) will take place for each of the four categories before elimination races take place up to the final, usually featuring eight athletes.

The winner of each final scores 150 points, with riders from second to eighth getting 130, 115, 100, 90, 80, 75 and 70 points respectively. Any riders eliminated prior to the final then receive points corresponding to the round they were eliminated in and their position in those races.

After the eight World Cup rounds are over, the top athlete is crowned World Cup champion.

You can watch the first two races live here.

How to watch UCI BMX Racing World Cup in Glasgow 2022

The competition from Rounds 1 and 2 will be broadcast live on Olympics.com and the Olympics YouTube channel from Glasgow on Saturday 28 and Sunday 29 May, beginning at 3pm local time in Scotland (2pm UTC) on each day.

That means there will be live coverage of the races in all four categories from the quarter-finals onwards.

Territorial restrictions may apply to the live stream, but the coverage is due to be available worldwide.

Commentary will be provided by veteran BMX racing broadcaster Rich Eames and Beijing 2008 and London 2012 BMX Olympian Shanaze Reade.

UCI BMX Racing World Cup Glasgow: Who's taking part

The double Olympic champion Pajón from Colombia remains the rider to watch in the women's elite category.

After winning silver at Tokyo 2020 in 2021, she put any doubts about her ability to continue competing at the top beyond reach by winning a third overall World Cup title of her career.

The six-time world champion was pushed to the last race of the season, however, by Netherlands' Laura Smulders and American Felicia Stancil.

Switzerland's Simon Marquart is the defending World Cup champion in the men's elite category, although his training mate Niek Kimmann – the reigning Olympic and world champ – might have something to say about that this season.

Watch out, too, for Colombians Carlos Ramírez and Vincent Pelluard, Pajón's husband. Great Britain will also have Olympic silver medallist Kye Whyte to count on.