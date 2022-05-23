Top things you need to know about the FISE Montpellier bmx, skateboard, and breaking competitions and how to watch the action

A little over two years before meeting at the Place de la Concorde for the Olympic Games Paris 2024, urban sports will be celebrated in Montpellier from 25 to 29 May.

The 25th edition of the Festival International des Sports Extrêmes (FISE) will take place on the banks of the Lez. After two years disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic, the public will be expected in large numbers to attend the events organised in 14 different sports.

Three of them are on the Olympic program: BMX freestyle park, breaking (dance sport), and skateboarding.

The athletes who will be aiming for medals in Paris 2024 are expected in the south of France to prepare for the Olympic qualifications or to score points for the world rankings.

Schedule, athletes to follow, formats: find out all you need to know about the competitions planned in the Olympic disciplines at the FISE Montpellier.

BMX freestyle park at FISE Montpellier 2022

Athletes to follow in BMX freestyle park at FISE Montpellier

The first Olympic champion in the history of BMX freestyle park is expected in Montpellier: Logan Martin. The Australian is one of the biggest stars of his sport.

And he will not be the only finalist from Tokyo 2020 at the FISE. Frenchman Anthony Jeanjean (7th), who discovered BMX when he attended this event as a kid, will be among the biggest names in the men’s event.

In the women’s event, we will see some athletes who are used to climbing on international podiums. The bronze medalist of Tokyo 2020 Nikita Ducarroz is one of the favourites but so is Lara Lessmann, gold medalist at the Youth Olympic Games Buenos Aires 2018.

BMX freestyle park format at FISE Montpellier

FISE Montpellier is one of the stages of the BMX Freestyle Park World Cup organised by the UCI. Points for the world ranking will be awarded thanks to the results of this event.

The format will be the same as the Olympic Games. For each round, athletes have two runs of 60 seconds to perform tricks in the park. In the pre-qualification and qualification rounds, the ranking is made using the overall score. In the semi-final and the final, only the best run counts. In total, 24 riders are qualified for the semi-final and 12 for the final.

BMX freestyle park schedule at FISE Montpellier

(All times are GMT+2, local to Montpellier, France).

Wednesday 25 May

12:00: qualification women group 1

18:00: qualification women group 2

Thurdsay 26 May

12:00: pre-qualification men

Friday 27 May

09:50: qualification men group 1

12:20: qualification men group 2

14:50: semi-final women

19:00: qualification men group 3

Saturday 28 May

12:00: final women

14:30: semi-final men

Sunday 29 May

17:15: final men

Breaking at FISE Montpellier

Athletes to follow in breaking at FISE Montpellier

Some of the B-Girls and B-Boys who performed in Paris last December for the World Championships will be back in France for the FISE. The Japanese Ami in the women’s event and the Canadian Phil Wizard in the men’s event were silver medalists at the World Championships and will be there in Montpellier.

Italian Lexy is also expected at the FISE. She won the silver medal in the mixed event at the Youth Olympic Games Buenos Aires 2018.

Breaking format at FISE Montpellier

The first Breaking for Gold World Series event of the year will happen during the FISE. It's the highest international circuit in breaking. Points will be awarded for a world ranking that will be used later for the allocation of the quotas for Olympic Games Paris 2024.

Athletes will face each other in one vs one battle. The tournament will start with a pre-qualification stage. In total, 32 athletes will be qualified for a first round robin. Then, it will be the Top 16, also with a round robin format. The 8 best breakers will then be seeded in a single elimination bracket which will crown the winner.

Breaking schedule at FISE Montpellier

Thursday 26 May

11:00: qualification b-girls

15:00: qualification b-boys

Friday 27 May

12:20: Top 16 b-girls

14:00: Top 16 b-boys

16:30: finals

Skateboard street at FISE Montpellier

Athletes to follow in skateboard street at FISE Montpellier

Olympians Charlotte Hym and Aurélien Giraud, who finished 6th in Tokyo 2020, will represent France in the FISE Montpellier. Ke'Chaud Johnson of Team USA will try to retain his title won in 2019, while Brazilian Ivan Monteiro and American Alexander Gabriel will try to perform as well.

Skateboard street format at FISE Montpellier

The format of the skateboard street event at the FISE Montpellier will be the same as the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. Each participant has two runs of 45s, then five tricks to realise. Out of those seven notes, only the best four are taken into account to make the final score.

Skateboard street schedule at FISE Montpellier

Thursday 26 May

14:30: qualifications men

19:30: qualification women

Friday 27 May

10:30: final women

13:15: semi-final men

Saturday 28 May

18:00: final men

How to watch FISE Montpellier

The events of FISE Montpellier 2022 action sports festival will be filmed for live broadcast and highlights, which will be available around the globe on a number of partner platforms.

Fise.TV will provide live streaming in many countries.

In Europe, competitions will be available via Eurosport.

A full range of broadcasters can be found here.

It will also be possible to follow the events through the social media of FISE Montpellier.