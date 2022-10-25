Carolina Marin and Viktor Axelsen back to winning ways at French Open 

Carolina Marin is back to her winning ways at the French Open in Paris.

After surprisingly crashing out in the round of 16 in last week's Denmark Open, the Rio 2016 Olympic badminton champion defeated China's Yi Man Zhang 21-18, 23-21 on Tuesday (25 October).

The three-time World Champion and six-time European Champion has been struggling to find her rhythm this year and is hoping that the French Open will be the turning point for the last part of this season.

Next up for the Spanish superstar is Beiwen Zhang (USA).

Japan's Yamaguchi Akane, seeded number one in women's singles, also progressed by beating Canada's Michelle Li 21-8, 21-14.

Meanwhile in men's singles, Viktor Axelsen beat Japan's Nishimoto Kenta 21-11, 22-20 to set up a meeting with the winner of Sitthikom Thammasin (Thailand) and Yu Qi Shi (China).

Top-seeded Dane Axelsen vowed to come back stronger after his 39-match unbeaten run ended in the Denmark Open last week when he lost 21-17, 21-10 to Singapore's Loh Kean Yew in the quarter-finals.

And he made good on his promise in his opening match in Paris.

2021 world champion Loh Kean Yew won 21-14, 21-17 against Mark Caljouw (France), Indonesia's Jonatan Christie also advanced after ousting Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus (Denmark) 21-19, 21-14.

Axelsen just had his second daughter. How did that change his outlook?