US Monastir claim 2022 Basketball Africa League Championship title

US Monastir were crowned 2022 Basketball Africa League (BAL) Champions on Saturday (28 May) after coming from behind to defeat Petro de Luanda 83-72 in Kigali, Rwanda.

The 2021 BAL runners-up were looking at a second-consecutive finals defeat after trailing 40-33 at half time until a final quarter surge led by the Hakeem Olajuwon BAL MVP Michael Dixon helped power the Tunisian club to victory.

The 31-year-old point guard put up 21 points to lead his team for scoring, in addition to dishing out six assists. His offensive efforts complimented his season's work where he recorded an average of 16.5 points and 4.1 assists per game.

Monastir booked their place in the final after seeing off defending champions Zamalek in the semi-finals last Wednesday (25 May).

The title completes a treble for the club who also finish this season as the winners of the Tunisian League and the Tunisian Cup.

