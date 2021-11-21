Tokyo Paralympic champion Pramod Bhagat headlines India’s 47-medal haul in Uganda Para Badminton

Indian shuttlers, including Tokyo Paralympic champion Pramod Bhagat, won a whopping 47 medals at the Uganda Para Badminton International 2021 that concluded in Kampala on Sunday.

India won 16 golds, 14 silver and 17 bronze medals at the five-day tournament in the Ugandan capital.

Tokyo 2020 Paralympic bronze medal winner Manoj Sarkar and reigning para world badminton champion Manasi Joshi won the gold medal in the men’s singles and women’s singles SL3 categories, respectively.

Palak Kohli, Abu Hubaida and Ammu Mohan, meanwhile, won two gold medals each in the singles and doubles. The trio also won a silver medal each; Palak Kohli and Ammu Mohan in the mixed doubles while Abu Hubaida won in the men’s doubles.

World No. 1 Pramod Bhagat, meanwhile, featured in three finals but settled for silver medals. He lost the men’s singles SL3 final 21-19, 21-16 to Manoj Sarkar.

Pramod and Sarkar, both Tokyo 2020 medallists, teamed up in the men’s doubles but lost the final 10-21 22-20 21-15 to fellow Indians Mohammad Arwaz Ansari and Deep Ranjan Bisoyee.

Six medals, including three golds, came in exhibition mixed doubles where players from different countries were paired together.

More than 130 badminton players competed in the tournament.

Uganda Para Badminton International 2021: Indian medal winners

Gold medallists

Manoj Sarkar - men’s singles SL3 Sukant Kadam - men’s singles SL4 Hardik Makkar - men’s singles SU5 Abu Hubaida - men’s singles WH2 Dhinagaran - men’s singles SH6 Palak Kohli - women’s singles SU5 Manasi Joshi - women’s singles SL3 Jyoti - women’s singles SL4 Ammu Mohan - women’s singles WH2 Arwaz Ansari and Deep Ranjan - men’s doubles SL3-SL4 Chirag Baretha and Raj Kumar - men’s doubles SU5 Palak Kohli and Mandeep Kaur - women’s doubles SL3-SU5 Ammu Mohan and Shaimaa Samy Abdellatif (Egypt) - exhibition women’s doubles WH1-WH2 Manasi Joshi and Ruthick - mixed doubles SL3-SU5 Abu Hubaida and Shaimaa Samy Abdellatif (Egypt) - exhibition mixed doubles WH1-WH2 Sivarajan Solaimalai and Faycal Bensenouci (Algeria) - exhibition mixed doubles SH6

Silver medallists

Pramod Bhagat - men’s singles SL3 Nilesh Gaikwad - men’s singles SL4 Chirag Baretha - men’s singles SU5 Sanjeev Kumar - men’s singles WH2 Sivarajan - men’s singles SH6 Santhiya V - women’s singles SU5 Parul Parmar - women’s singles SL3 Pramod Bhagat and Manoj Sarkar - men’s doubles SL3-SL4 Ruthick and Karan - men’s doubles SU5 Prem Ale and Abu Hubaida - men’s doubles WH1-WH2 Parul Parmar and Vaishali Patel - women’s doubles SL3-SU5 Palak Kohli and Pramod Bhagat - mixed doubles SL3-SU5 Shashank Kumar and Ammu Mohan - mixed doubles WH1-WH2 Dhinagaran Pandurangan and Chia Carine Yapi (Ivory Coast) - exhibition mixed doubles SH6

Bronze medallists