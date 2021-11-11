Tokyo Paralympic badminton champion Pramod Bhagat nominated for Para Player of the Year Award

India’s Paralympic champion Pramod Bhagat has been nominated for the Badminton World Federation’s Male Para Badminton Player of the Year Award for the 2020/21 season.

Pramod Bhagat won the badminton gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics in the men’s singles SL3 category and is also the reigning world and Asian Games champion in his discipline.

Athletes with impairment in the lower limb compete in the SL3 category.

The 33-year-old Bhagat was nominated for the award along with five other para athletes – Cheah Liek You, Daiki Kajiwara, Kim Jungjun, Lucas Mazur and Qu Zimo.

Pramod Bhagat was also nominated for the Para Badminton Pair of the Year award with his partner Manoj Sarkar, who won a singles bronze at Tokyo 2020.

The two para athletes were the only Indians in the running for the Player of the Year awards.

Tokyo Olympic badminton gold medallists Viktor Axelsen of Denmark and China’s Chen Yu Fei were also nominated in their respective singles categories.

The 2020 and 2021 seasons, starting from 1st November 2019 to 31st October 2021, are considered for the awards.

The winners will be announced during the Bali Leg of the BWF World Tour, which begins later this month.