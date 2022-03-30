UEFA Women's Champions League: FC Barcelona beat Real Madrid 5-2 on historic night at Camp Nou

Barcelona advanced to the Champions League semi-finals on Wednesday evening (30 March) after beating Real Madrid 5-2 (8-3 on aggregate) in front of a record crowd of 91,553 at Camp Nou.

The figure is a new world record for a women's football match, surpassing the 90,185 people who witnessed the 1999 World Cup final between the United States and China at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

Barcelona cruise to victory

Reigning champions Barcelona proved why they are the team to beat in women's football right now after overcoming Real Madrid 5-2 on Wednesday evening, though they were made to work for their victory after a resolute Real held their own in the first half of the contest.

Blaugranes opened the scoring after just eight minutes after a cross from Maria Leon evaded all the players in the Real box - including goalkeeper Maria Rodriguez - and sailed into the back of the net.

However, just six minutes later Irene Paredes was penalized for a handball in the box and Olga Carmona calmly converted the resulting spot-kick to level the match on the night. Yet Real still trailed 4-2 on aggregate and needed to up the ante if they were to make a contest of the tie.

A beautiful long-range strike from Claudia Zornoza early in the second half gave Real hope as they briefly took the lead, but Barcelona soon reasserted control with three goals in the space of 10 minutes as Aitana Bonmati, Claudia Pina and Alexia Putellas all got on the scoresheet. Caroline Graham Hansen added a fifth for Barcelona 20 minutes from time to completely banish any hopes of a Real fightback and secure a 5-2 victory on the night and 8-3 win on aggregate.

Caroline Graham Hansen Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Record crowd pack Camp Nou on famous night

The club record attendance for a women's club record match (60,739 spectators watched Atletico Madrid play Barca at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in 2019) was expected to be broken ahead of kick-off, and when the news came out that 99,354 tickets had been sold for the game, there were expectations that the international record could be broken as well.

With Camp Nou packed to the rafters and the crowd providing a colourful and festive atmosphere for the occasion, those expectations were confirmed just before the final whistle as Barcelona confirmed a crowd attendance of 91,553, surpassing the 90,185 people who witnessed the 1999 World Cup final between the United States and China at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

Barcelona's Caroline Graham Hansen told DAZN following the match: "I had to hold my tears back, because this is just too crazy. The crowd is not leaving, they're staying to celebrate with us. I couldn't imagine anything like it, it's just goosebumps all over the place.

"The fans have been singing all game, it's been amazing and it's something I never dreamt of happening. Here today we did it and I hope it's not the last time we do this.

Camp Nou Picture by 2022 Getty Images

"In the first half I missed a really big chance, and in the second-half it was an amazing feeling to score a goal. I can't even describe it, it's one of those moments that will be in my head for the rest of my life.

"It's not only 91,000 here, it's 91,000 having a party. And if you're having fun, I think people will want to repeat it. It's going to be a game-changer, not only for our team, but for the women's game."