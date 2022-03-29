UEFA Women's Champions League: Things to know as world record crowd expected for FC Barcelona v Real Madrid in quarter-final second leg

Barcelona host Real Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final clash on Wednesday (30 March) in front of what is expected to be a world-record crowd for a women's club football match.

Here are all the details for Wednesday's match at Camp Nou, including kick-off time, stars to watch, and more.

UEFA Women's Champions League first leg recap

Champions League debutants Real Madrid took an early lead in the first leg of their all-Spanish contest last Tuesday (22 March), but Barcelona, who clinched their seventh Primera División title, eighth Copa de la Reina and second Supercopa de España this season (all of which are records), showed their championship-pedigree as they mounted a comeback.

Olga Carmona opened the scoring for Las Blancas inside the opening five minutes of the match, but Barcelona were finally able to equalise in the second half courtesy of a penalty from captain Alexia Putellas. Substitute Claudia Pina put Blaugranes ahead with nine minutes remaining before Putellas grabbed her second goal in injury time.

History to be made with record crowd at Camp Nou

The current record attendance for a women's club football match is 60,739, set when Atletico Madrid hosted Barca at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in 2019, while the record crowd for a women's match at any level is the 90,185 people who witnessed the 1999 World Cup final between the United States and China at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

But way back in January, Barcelona Femeni announced that they had sold out all available tickets for their second-leg match with Real Madrid, with the club later confirming that roughly 85,000 tickets had been sold. Camp Nou's capacity is 99,354, but 15 per cent of tickets had to be held back per UEFA's COVID-19 attendance rules. With the restriction now lifted, there is a possibility that the crowd in attendance for the Champions League match will break both records on Wednesday evening.

Barcelona usually play their home games at the 6,000-seat Estadi Johan Cruyff, but will now play a competitive match at Camp Nou for just the second time - and first with fans.

Stars to watch for Barcelona v Real Madrid

Barcelona's women have been the dominant force in Europe for almost a year, and are on a winning streak that extends all the way back to August 2021, when they last suffered defeat (a 3-2 loss to Lyon in the semi-final of the Women's International Champions Cup). The team possess one of the best attacks in the women's game, with Putellas currently second in the Champions League scoring charts for this season with seven goals.

The 2021 Ballon d'Or Féminin winner has been equally lethal in the Primera División, where she has found the back of the net on 17 occasions. But the Spaniard has had plenty of support; teammates Asisat Oshoala (16 goals), Lieke Martens (17 goals), and Jennifer Hermoso (11 league goals, four Champions League goals) have all been stellar for the Catalan club this season.

Alexia Putellas Picture by 2017 Getty Images

Real Madrid, despite being relative newcomers to the women's game (the club was founded as Club Deportivo TACÓN in 2014, and later underwent a merger process with Real Madrid which was finalised in 2020), have quickly emerged as one of Barcelona's biggest rivals in Spain. Real finished second in the league last season, and in Esther Gonzalez (13 goals) they boast one of the premier talents in the Spanish league.

Keep an eye out for Carmona, too; the 21-year-old has now scored two goals against Barcelona this season, and was a member of Spain's victorious 2018 European Women's Under-19 Championship squad.

Kick-off time and where to watch - UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final

The match is scheduled to kick-off at 6.45pm CEST on Wednesday, 30 March.

Every game in this season's new-look UEFA Women's Champions League from the group stage onwards is broadcast live in most territories. A full list of broadcasters and streaming services that show the action live is on UEFA.com along with a YouTube stream embedded in the UEFA.com MatchCentre and on UEFA.tv. Highlights follow at midnight CEST.