UEFA Champions League 2022-23 draw: Real Madrid in Group F; Bayern, Barcelona in Group C

Defending champions Real Madrid will play in Group F with RB Leipzig, Shakhtar Donetsk and Celtic according to the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 draw held in Istanbul, Turkey on Thursday.
Real Madrid added a record-extending 14th UCL trophy to their cabinet last season after beating Liverpool in the final.
Liverpool, meanwhile, find themselves in Group A with Dutch champions Ajax, Italian side Napoli and Scottish team Rangers, who have made it to the group stages for the first time since 2010.
Group C seems to be the toughest as German champions Bayern Munich, Spanish giants FC Barcelona and Italian heavyweights Inter were drawn together, alongside Viktoria Plzen of the Czech Republic.
Seven-time winners AC Milan, who have won the trophy the second-most number of times in history, are in Group E with two-time champions Chelsea, RB Salzburg of Austria and Croatian team Dinamo Zagreb.
Premier League champions and 2020-21 finalists Manchester City headline Group G, where they will face Sevilla, Dortmund and FC Copenhagen.
In the group stages, which begin on September 6, each team in a group will play the other twice, home and away, in a round-robin format. The top-two in each group will then progress to the round of 16.
The tournament then becomes a knockout format as each round takes place over two legs.
Once the group stages are done, there will be a draw for the round of 16, which will take place on November 7 and the UCL draw for the quarter-finals and semi-finals will be held on March 17, 2023.
The UCL 2022-23 final will take place on June 10, 2023 at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey.
UEFA Champions League 2022-23 groups
Group A: AFC Ajax, Liverpool, Napoli, Rangers
Group B: Porto, Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, Club Brugge
Group C: Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Inter, Viktoria Plzen
Group D: Eintracht Frankfurt, Tottenham Hotspur, Sporting CP, Marseille
Group E: AC Milan, Chelsea, RB Salzburg, Dinamo Zagreb
Group F: Real Madrid, RB Leipzig, Shakhtar Donetsk, Celtic
Group G: Manchester City, Sevilla, Borussia Dortmund, FC Copenhagen
Group H: PSG, Juventus, Benfica, Maccabi Haifa
Schedule for UEFA Champions League 2022-23
Group stages
Matchday 1: September 6 and 7, 2022
Matchday 2: September 13 and 14, 2022
Matchday 3: October 4 and 5, 2022
Matchday 4: October 11 and 12, 2022
Matchday 5: October 25 and 26, 2022
Matchday 6: November 1 and 2, 2022
Round of 16
First leg: February 14 - February 22, 2023
Second leg: March 7 - March 15, 2023
UCL quarter-finals
First leg: April 11 and 12, 2023
Second leg: April 18 and 19, 2023
UCL semi-finals
First leg: May 9 and 10, 2023
Second leg: May 16 and 17, 2023
UCL final
June 10, 2023