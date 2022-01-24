Thomas Krol: Top things to know about the Dutch sprint star 

Thomas Krol had an ambition, to hit the Beijing 2022 Olympics in top form.

Since missing PyeongChang 2018, the speed skater has shown incredible consistency, peaking when he recorded victory at 1000m at the 2021 World Cup at Salt Lake City in December, days before he won the same event at the Dutch Olympic Trials.

At 29, he now heads to China as a gold medal favourite in the 1000m and 1500m.

Krol loves speed, and flying comes naturally - both over the ice and in the air.

Here are the top things to know about the graduate pilot who has plenty of motivation as he looks to extend Netherland’s Olympic reign at the Ice Ribbon in Beijing.

Captain Krol flying high

Speed thrills. Some skaters say that going fast feels like flying.

That magical feeling on ice is perhaps what inspired Thomas Krol’s love for planes.

He began skating when he was seven years old, and later when he joined the University of Amsterdam, he studied to become a pilot.

"I think planes are fantastic and I regularly sit at home simulating flights,” he said in an interview with Dutch site Schaatsen.

He hopes to continue skating for the next Olympic cycle, making a safe landing on a few podiums, and then he can pursue his career path to become an airline pilot.

“I would prefer to continue for another four years after the Beijing Games, but then I must first check with KLM about age if that is not a problem.”

Missing PyeongChang 2018 still hurts

During the Dutch 2018 Olympic qualifying tournament, the reigning European Sprint champion finished third, a spot that would have earned him a ticket to PyeongChang.

But the team selectors opted for Kai Verbij, who withdrew from the 1000 meters during the qualifier injured.

The selectors felt Verbij had posted strong performances in the two seasons leading up to the Games and was the team’s best bet for gold. That decision “hurt” Krol a lot.

“It was still on my mind beforehand, of course. But I also realise that I was a very different Thomas Krol then, not nearly as good as I am now.

"Now I am the most consistent and best sprinter, I dare say,” he told Netherland’s regional paper Destentor.

“No one can take this from me anymore!”

A memorable season

Since then, the former world junior champion has proved himself to be one of the top Dutch skaters.

He won the World title in 2019, just missing the world record.

Prior to the 2021 trials, the long track specialist was one of the best Dutchmen in the season. At the Trials, Krol qualified top for the 1000m, was second in the 1500m, and made a huge impression in the sprints.

He’s fresh from winning his first European title over 1000m, hot on the heels of two World Cup triumphs.

Thomas Krol 1000m: His favourite distance

Krol has had a roller coaster year over the 1000m.

For most of his career, wins have been in the shorter of the two long track events.

Still, he cherishes the 1500m as it brings out the best in him.

“I think the 1000m is the most fun to skate. This is mainly due to the top speed that you have in the 1500m,” said Krol who was inspired to skate by his sister.

The highlight of his career was his first World Cup victory in the 2018-2019 season over 1500m in Heerenveen.

“It was the first time I won something, and also in Thialf with an insanely fast time. From that moment I realized for the first time that I could really win, so in that respect, it's more of a milestone.”

Medals, world-class times, have enhanced his position as a strong favourite for an Olympic title and he’s “putting everything on the next Games to win gold”.

Mental health is a priority

Krol who gains from cross-training in cycling knows the importance of not only being physically fit but also prioritising his mental health.

After the National Championships in October 2021, he went through a tough stretch.

The Dutchman sought the help of a mental coach.

He considered “every help there is” to stay fit as he was also battling flu-like symptoms despite testing and returning negative Covid tests.

The professional intervention steadied him, gave him more stability on ice and readied him for his biggest run yet- the Olympics!

The speed skating competitions will begin Saturday February 5, 2022, and end on Saturday February 19, 2022.