Patrick Roest and Jutta Leerdam book Beijing 2022 speed skating spots on day one of Dutch Olympic qualifying tournament 

Dutch speed skaters took to the ice on the first day of the Olympic qualifying tournament in Thialf, Netherlands with Beijing 2022 berths on the line.

In the day's first race, Jutta Leerdam won the women's 1,000m to book an automatic ticket to next year's Games, which begin on 4 February 2022 in Beijing. Second and third place went to Antoinette de Jong and Ireen Wust, with the latter needing to wait on other results and Dutch selectors to know whether she will compete in the event in Beijing.

One name that will be missing from the starting list in Beijing is reigning Olympic women's 1000m champion Jorien ter Mors, who could only manage fifth place at the trials. Ter Mors made history at PyeongChang 2018 by winning gold in two different sports: short track and long track speed skating. The women's Olympic qualification tournament competition continues tomorrow with the 3,000m.

The other race of the day, the men's 5,000m, saw Patrick Roest secure his place at the Games. His time of 6.08.64 was enough to take first place, with Jorrit Bergsma also confirmed on the Olympic roster after coming home second in 6.11.14.

Third place went to four-time Olympic gold medallist and reigning 5,000m champion Sven Kramer, who will now need to wait to see whether he has done enough to earn a ticket to Beijing. The 35-year-old underwent surgery on his back during the offseason and has only raced in one World Cup this winter season.

Schedule Olympic qualifying tournament days two to five:

Monday 27 December

(1st) Men's 500m; Women's 3,000m; (2nd) Men's 500m

Tuesday 28 December

(1st) Women's 500m; Men's 10,000m; (2nd) Women's 500m

Wednesday December 29

Women's 1,500m; Men's 1,000m

Thursday December 30

Women's 5,000m; Men's 1.500m