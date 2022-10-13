The mythical marathon has been a mainstay of the Olympic programme since the first modern Games at Athens 1896 with the women’s race added at Los Angeles 1984. While the original Athens course was around 40km long, the standard 42.195km race was first introduced at the London 1908 Games and became the official distance for world records in 1921.

The marathon has its roots in the ancient Greek story of Pheidippides who, as legend has it, ran the 40km from Marathon to Athens in Greece to deliver news of victory in the battle of Marathon, before dying as he announced the triumph.

It is no wonder then that the race itself has taken on legendary status as one of the toughest challenges on the Olympic programme.

Unlike the mainly flat courses in Berlin and Chicago where Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei set their respective world records, the Paris 2024 marathon route is marked by climbs and descents that will offer up a different type of sporting challenge.

As former women’s marathon world record holder Paula Radcliffe explained: “With its unprecedented course, the Paris 2024 Marathon represents great sporting challenge for the athletes, in a spectacular setting. This race, more unpredictable than ever, promises to be mythical!”

If they are to fight for the gold medal in Paris, athletes will need to prepare themselves for a course that includes a 436m climb and 438 descent with a maximum gradient of 13.5%.

It promises to be a race that is as challenging as it is unpredictable and exciting.

However, this isn’t the first time the Olympic marathon race has thrown up new tests that have compelled athletes to adapt to conditions they had not faced before. Find out more about some of the most challenging marathons in Olympic history below.

Spiridon Louis Picture by IOC

Athens 1896: Nine finishers from a field of 17

The challenges of the Olympic marathon can be seen from the very first race, which took place at the inaugural Games at Athens 1896. While the race was run over a 40km distance, instead of the now-standardised 42.195km, the 14:00pm start time and hot climate made for a challenge in itself. The first half of the race was relatively flat, but between the 18th and 30th kilometre, the elevation rose to 240m followed by a descent of 200m.

It goes some way to explaining why France’s Albin Lermusiaux, the early leader of the race, announced confidently while enjoying a glass of wine just past the halfway point that he would win the race, only to drop out at around the 32km point having been brought to a standstill by the gruelling conditions of the race.

To the delight of the home crowd, the winner of the first Olympic marathon was Greece's Spyridon Louis, who braved the dusty roads and fierce ascents and descents to finish in a time of 2:58:50. But the standard had been set - with only 9 finishers from an initial field of 17, the Olympic marathon was not a race to ever be taken lightly.

St. Louis 1904: Hitchhiking and bad apples highlights of strangest ever race

Where do you begin with perhaps the strangest marathon in Olympic history? The St. Louis 1904 marathon began in sweltering heat on an unpaved dust-filled course that made it difficult to breathe. Added to that, the competitors had only one water stop at their disposal - a roadside well that sat at the 19.3km mark.

Of the 32 entrants, only 14 finished the race - the lowest number in Olympic history. The first over the line, the USA’s Fred Lorz, was disqualified for having hitched a ride for 11 miles of the course, while Cuba's Félix Carvajal’s hunger pangs left him resorting to eating rotten apples that caused his stomach so much pain that he took a nap in the middle of the race. Incredibly, he still finished fourth.

California’s William Garcia was another to succumb to the savage conditions, gulping down so much dust that he suffered a near-fatal stomach haemorrhage.

The race was eventually won in the slowest time in Olympic history (3:28:53) by American Tom Hicks, who stated "The terrific hills simply tear a man to pieces."

Rome 1960: Barefoot Bikila braves the streets of Rome

While a late start time of 17:30 was aimed at protecting the runners in the Rome 1960 marathon, it did throw up a surprising challenge of its own. With the race scheduled to end after sunset, athletes ran through the streets of Italy’s capital in darkness, with the roads lit by hundreds of Italian soldiers holding torches.

The race was famously won by Ethiopia’s Abebe Bikila who ran the entire 42.195km barefoot to become the first black African to win Olympic marathon gold. The uneven cobbled Roman streets were no match for the 28-year-old who followed up his triumph with victory four years later at Tokyo 1964.

John Stephen Akhwari finishes Olympic marathon at Mexico 1968 Games Picture by John Stephen Akhwari finishes Olympic marathon at Mexico 1968 Games

Mexico City 1968: Altitude causes exhaustion as field crumbles

Raced at an altitude of 2,250m, the Mexico City 1968 was a brutal affair that saw just under a quarter of the field fail to finish the race.

Many of the runners had no altitude training and the lack of oxygen led them to exhaustion as they fought to complete - let alone medal - in one of the most challenging races in Olympic history.

One of those runners was Tanzania’s John-Stephen Akhwari, who went on to become an Olympic legend because of his performance that day. Having begun experiencing cramps during the mid-point of the race, Akhwari was sent crashing to the ground as he jostled for position with other racers, injuring his shoulder and dislocating his knee.

With any chance of winning scuppered, Akhwari shuffled through the streets of Mexico City, determined to finish the race.

And he did just that. Almost 60 minutes after the winner Mamo Wolde crossed the finish line, Akhwari reached the final destination.

“At the finish line, a journalist asked why I did not give up when I knew I had no chance to win,” Akhari told Olympics.com years later in an interview. “My answer was, ‘My country did not send me to Mexico City to start the race; they sent me 5,000 miles to finish the race’.”

Barcelona 1992: A test of human possibilities

The marathon race at Barcelona 1992 was another that pushed the limits of the athletes’ abilities. The total ascent of the course was 147 metres with a descent of 53m.

Among the runners that day, including men’s and women’s race winners Hwang Young-Cho and Valentina Yegorova, there was another athlete that personified the spirit of the Olympics.

Mongolia’s Pyambuu Tuul had lost the use of both of his eyes at age 19 during an explosion, before undergoing an operation in 1991 that restored sight to one of his eyes. Having signed up for the Olympic marathon, he ended the race in four hours and 40 seconds, close to two hours slower than the winner’s time.

But once again, Tuul had proved that the Olympics is not about winning but taking part. “It was a test of man’s possibilities,” he said after the race.

Atlanta 1996: History made on challenging route

The centennial modern Olympic Games served up another challenging course that would test the athletic abilities of even the toughest athletes in the marathon field.

With a total course elevation of 368m (31% uphill, 33% downhill and 36% flat), the Atlanta 1996 race ended in 26° C heat with humidity of close to 80%.

Once again the marathon would make history, with Josia Thugwane becoming the first-ever black South African to win Olympic gold just five months after being shot in a carjacking.

His incredible win came 92 years after his compatriots Len Taunyane and Jan Mashiani became the first black Africans to compete in the Games when they lined up in the 1904 marathon in St Louis.

The women's race was equally historic, with Ethiopia's Fatuma Roba soaring to victory to become the first-ever woman from Africa to win an Olympic gold medal in marathon when she came home in 2:26:05.