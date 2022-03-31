Thailand Open International Boxing Tournament 2022: Amit Panghal returns to action

For the first time since the Tokyo Olympics last year, top Indian boxers Amit Panghal, Manish Kaushik and Ashish Kumar will be seen in action at the Thailand Open International Boxing Tournament 2022 in Phuket starting Friday.

The Thailand Open International Boxing Tournament will conclude on April 10. India have named 20 boxers – 12 men and 8 women – for the meet, according to the New Indian Express.

The competition in Thailand will be held in seven weight classes for men - 52kg, 57kg, 63kg, 69kg, 75kg, 81kg and 91kg. The women’s section will have six categories; 48kg, 51kg, 57kg, 60kg, 69kg and 75kg.

World championships silver medallist Amit Panghal (52kg) and bronze winner Manish Kaushik (63kg) are set to compete in their pet weight categories. However, Ashish Kumar, who won gold in 75kg at the last edition of the Thailand Open in 2019, will fight in the 81kg weight class.

All three boxers were part of the national camp in Patiala and will look to hit form before Asian Games in September where Amit Panghal will enter the continental event as the defending champion in the 52kg.

Among women boxers, Manisha Moun (57kg) and Jasmine (60kg) are expected to participate in the meet. The young pugilists have already booked their places at the women’s world championships in May and Asian Games through national trials held earlier this month.