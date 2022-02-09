Takagi Miho: The story of Japanese speed skating silver medallist

Takagi Miho has won a silver medal in the women's speed skating 1500m for the second consecutive Olympic Winter Games.

At Beijing 2022, the Japanese athlete was joined by two Dutchwomen, as Ireen Wust won gold while Antoinette de Jong collected bronze.

Disappointment

“How I raced today? Um…,” Takagi said, lost for words at a news conference as quoted by The Japan Times.

“I think today’s race is the result of the very best that I can do right now,” she mustered with a wavering voice.

For most, a silver medal would be something to jubilantly celebrate, but there was a tinge of disappointment for the woman who still holds the 1500m world record.

While the 27-year-old is an all-rounder who will have raced in the 500m, 1000m, 1500m, 3000m and team pursuit by the end of the Games, this is deemed her strongest event.

She finished sixth in the 3000m on Saturday (5 February).

Competing in so many events seems a lot to most, but as quoted by Olympics.com before the Games, Takagi said: “To me, competing in five events is not that big of a deal.

“It’s not some huge goal I was dying to achieve. Of course it’s important I get through all five in one piece but that’s not the point of the exercise," she continued. “I know it’s drawing a lot of attention but I personally don’t feel like I’m doing anything special. I’m just entering the events I want to take a shot at.

Early stages

Takagi played football during her junior high school years and was chosen to represent Japan in the under-15 team due to her physical capabilities.

At just 15 years old, she made her big entry into the winter sport after being selected for Vancouver 2010 - becoming the first ninth-grader ever to be tapped for the Japanese speed skating team.

That year, she came 23rd in the 1500m and 35th in the 1000m.

Takagi didn't make it to Sochi 2014, as she had gone to Tokyo for university hoping that would help her make the team. However she struggled to acclimatise to her new surroundings, only securing a fifth-place finish at the Olympic trials.

Coming back stronger

After the Japanese speed skating team suffered in Sochi, the decision was made to establish a national team under the auspices of the Japan Skating Federation, rather than relying on local squads.

Takagi was made part of this team, allowing her to live and train with top skaters more than 300 days a year.

Having previously faced criticism for lacking a focus on winning, it is felt that this experience has left her hungrier for success and to reach greater speed on the ice.

The results were clear to see at PyeongChang 2018, as Takagi won gold in the women's team pursuit, silver in the 1500m and bronze in the 1000m - making her the first Japanese woman to to win medals of all three colors at one Olympics, summer or winter.

Despite making her own slice of Japanese history, there was disappointment at not winning an individual gold.

That offers an indication of why there might have been a slightly upset tone to her words after receiving silver in the 1500m this time around, but there are more chances to earn the gold that has proven elusive so far.

When can I watch more of Takagi Miho?

500m is the only distance Takagi is competing in without having yet won an Olympic medal, but she will be hoping to change that on Sunday 13 February at 21:56 (22:56 in Tokyo, 14:56 CET).

The women's team pursuit starts on Saturday 12 February (16:00, 9:00 CET), while the semi-final (14:30, 7:30 CET) and finals come two days later.

Takagi's final race comes in the 1000m on Thursday 17 February (16:30, 9:30 CET).