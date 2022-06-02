Top things you did NOT know about breaststroke queen Lilly King

2016 Olympic swimming gold medallist Lilly King, 25, is a powerhouse in the pool. The American was born, raised and trains in Indiana and has established herself as one of the world's best breaststrokers.

But what is she like beyond the pool? Read below for facts you probably didn't know about the woman who has claimed seven gold medals at the long course World championships.

She loves Harry Potter - and uses it in competition

"I love Harry Potter," King told NBC Sports.

She takes inspiration from the books in a unique fashion, channeling her favourite character, Bellatrix Lestrange, before she swims.

"I like being feared, it's empowering. I am focused on psyching out every other person in my heat. I stare at people, I pace back and forth," she said. "I ask them weird question to throw them off. I slap my legs a lot, make it really loud and uncomfortable."

King loves the books so much she dressed up in Potter garb for Halloween in 2020, but despite her admiration for Lestrange, she doesn't see too much resemblance to the literary villain.

“I think I'm a bad guy in the pool, but I don't think I'm a bad guy the rest of the time," admitted King.

"I get to play games with kids all day."

King majored in physical education at Indiana University, where she was a decorated swimmer and won the Honda Award in her senior season.

"I'm a seasoned student teaching veteran," she said. "I teach physical education. I love it, I get to play games with kids all day. The kids are awesome and I get to wear sweat pants to work."

She's a classical pianist

King's talents extend outside the pool, as well.

Since the age of 7, the Evansville, Indiana-native has played the piano. And sometimes (see above), she does it in a dinosaur costume.

“I started playing the piano when I was 7 years old,” she says. “I like playing. I think it's a good stress reliever.”

Like most elite-level athletes, King describes herself as quite competitive - and that extends even to her musical endeavors.

“Everything we did when we were little was a race. Everything was a competition. Whether that was piano lessons or cleaning our room or literally anything was fair game for competition," she said in an interview with Swimming World Magazine. "Except for running up the stairs.”

The secret to her success? Crocs

King has found a surprising secret weapon: Crocs shoes.

"I think the Crocs give us special powers," she said in a pre-Tokyo Olympics promotional video by NBC. "When I started wearing Crocs at meets, I started setting world records, so, you tell me."

King donned Crocs as far back as 2017, according to an Indy Star report. That year, she wore a pink pair as she cruised to victories at the U.S. championships.

A pet lover

In April 2017, King announced she had adopted a dog named Emma from the 'It Takes a Village Canine Rescue'.

King also owns a cat, Kitty Minnie, who has their own Instagram account.