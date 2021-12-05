Sunday live: World champion Julia Taubitz triumphs in luge World Cup

The winter season continues today (Sunday 5 December) with World Cup action in Nordic combined, cross-country skiing, ski jumping, luge, biathlon and speed skating.

Follow our live article for all the major updates in each event as the day unfolds.

Luge

Luge action continued in Russia as the Olympic ice track in Sochi hosts the third stage of this already exciting 2021/2022 World Cup season.

After Kristers Aparjods became the first Latvian man to win a world cup luge race on the 2014 Olympic track in Sochi on Saturday, reigning world champion Julia Taubitz and reigning Olympic champion Natalie G*eisenberger* led a Germany one-two in the women's competition on Sunday morning.

Julia Taubitz (GER): 1.39.434 Natalie Geisenberger (GER): +0.368 Kendija Aparjode (LAT): +0.422

The result means that Taubitz extends her slim lead at the top of the World Cup standings, while Geisenberger climbs to seventh following a rough start to her season.

World Cup standings

After three races

Julia Taubitz (GER) - 224 points Anna Berreiter (GER) - 220 points Madeleine Egle (AUT) - 201 points

The men's sprint competition for the day has just wrapped up, with 2020 sprint world champion Dominik Fischnaller winning the first race of the season; the Italian also finished third in the singles competition yesterday.

Read More: Luge star Dominik Fischnaller: My hunger to win is still there

Cross-country

The sixth event of the 2021-22 FIS Cross-Country World Cup is taking place in Lillehammer, Norway with the women's 4x5 km relay, scheduled to start at 11:45 CET.

The men's 4x7.5km relay, which took place earlier in the day, was won by the Norway I team, anchored by triple Olympic champion Johannes Høsflot Klæbo.