Sue Bird named USA Basketball’s 2021 Female Athlete of the Year

2021 is a year United States basketball legend Sue Bird will likely never forget.

The 41-year-old Seattle Storm guard topped a stellar 12 months after she was awarded USA Basketball's 2021 Female Athlete of the Year prize yesterday (December 16).

The distinction reflects the veteran's continuing quest for basketball greatness.

This summer Bird won a record-tying, fifth consecutive Olympic gold medal at Tokyo 2020, playing her part in extending her country’s unbeaten run at the Olympics to seven Games.

From start to finish the four-time WNBA champion was instrumental to Team USA's success. The Opening Ceremony co-flag bearer started in all six wins for the women’s team and averaged 5.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game. Her statistics for assists per game not only ranked fourth best in the tournament, but also lists second in the U.S. Olympic women’s single-competition record book for average assists.

“What Sue has accomplished in her USA basketball career is unprecedented,” said USA Basketball CEO Jim Tooley on the news of Bird’s prize. “From training camps through to standing on top of the Olympic podium, Sue was a leader on the court and a tremendous representative of the USA in all that she did.”

Bird now joins a long list of other legendary female basketball players courtesy of the award, including fellow Storm team-mate Breanna Stewart and the person she shares her five-straight Olympic gold record with, Diana Taurasi.

Head coach and three-time Olympic gold medallist Dawn Staley added to the chorus of those singing the captain’s praises, “Simply being Sue Bird is what makes her great.

“When you say that name, you know you’re going to get efficient basketball. You know you’re going to get an organised point guard, someone that makes an impact on both sides of the ball.”

READ: Sue Bird: records, stats and other top facts