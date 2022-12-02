“What is difficult is to remain at the top,” admits alpine skiing star Sofia Goggia. The Italian has won a lot over the last couple of seasons, including two downhill World Cup globes and an against-all-odds Olympic medal in Beijing. But injuries have compromised her recent campaigns and, as she entered a new and final phase of her career, the 30-year-old has set herself a new challenge: “I need to have the strength to continue on the right path with that consistency that I never had before,” Goggia told Olympics.com. The Bergamo native used a captivating metaphor to describe her goal: “In the past I was consistent in the first part of the season but not in the second. And this involves a personal commitment: I want to be like the dripping water wearing away the stone. Because I know how to dig my way through the rocks, but I do it like a river in flood and I want to become like a drop of water.” Managing her energies carefully will be key for the speedster, who locked her sights on the Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics: "I'm really excited to live my last Games in my own country," she said. Goggia: How I can challenge Shiffrin for the overall title Goggia: A philosopher on skis

Since the end of 2020, Goggia has started to win races more frequently, even recording seven consecutive victories in downhill. She topped the podium four times two years ago and last season she added six more victories. “I’m in a phase of my career where winning makes the difference,” she said. “I earned a lot of podiums, around 40, collecting 17 wins, which is a high percentage. The wins are what punctuates, what elevates the career of a champion because instead of collecting 60 podiums and winning only 5 times, it’s probably better winning 18 times and collecting 40 podiums. This is what makes the difference and what I’m aiming for.”

Sofia Goggia: I am not afraid to open up At Beijing 2022 the Italian made a sensational recovery after a crash in Cortina d’Ampezzo in January. It took her the entire summer to regain her fitness. “Last season has been one of the most draining from a mental point of view because I felt completely worn out,” she recalled. “When I resumed physiotherapy one week after the end of the World Cup season, I still felt unable to walk, especially up the stairs. When I was asked to jump on one leg, I was totally unable to perform such an effort. So I had to make a decision about surgery. In the end I opted for a conservative strategy: I had one month of physio, some holiday and then I started with the athletic preparation.” Goggia shared her journey to Beijing almost step by step on social media. “I often opened up about weaknesses, insecurities, especially during the interviews,” the PyeongChang 2018 gold medallist revealed. “I like to post things spontaneously, without a clear strategy. I post what I like when I want. Otherwise I would lose some authenticity. I never hid my weaknesses, I’m a woman at the same time very strong but also very fragile.” “It depends on what you want to reveal about yourself. Some people use their social platform in a superficial way, others go deeper. It depends on how much you want to be seen, but I am not afraid of showing what I really am, both my strengths and weaknesses.”