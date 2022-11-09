Soccer World Cup 2022 – Team USA announces roster

The United States men’s national team has announced its roster ahead of the squad's return to the FIFA World Cup later this month.

When the U.S. failed to qualify for the last tournament in Russia in 2018 it was the first World Cup without an American side since 1986. New head coach Gregg Berhalter, influential as a player in the States’ run to the quarterfinals of the 2002 World Cup, is pinning the country’s hopes to a young squad brimming with potential and exciting possibilities

The Americans finished third behind Canada and Mexico – barely edging Costa Rica on goal difference for the final automatic qualifying place – in a highly competitive preliminary campaign in North, Central America and the Caribbean (CONCACAF). Having reached these 2022 world finals, they're now drawn in Group B alongside Wales, England and Iran.

On Wednesday (9 November), Berhalter revealed his squad. See the full 26-player roster below.

Team USA roster - World Cup 2022

GOALKEEPERS (3):

Ethan Horvath (Luton Town/ENG; 8/0; Highlands Ranch, Colo.)

Sean Johnson (New York City FC; 10/0; Lilburn, Ga.)

Matt Turner (Arsenal/ENG; 20/0; Park Ridge, N.J.)

DEFENDERS (9):

Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic/SCO; 11/0; Southend-on-Sea, England)

Sergiño Dest (AC Milan/ITA; 19/2; Almere, Netherlands)

Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls; 29/3; Oak Hills, Calif.)

Shaq Moore (Nashville SC; 15/1; Powder Springs, Ga.)

Tim Ream (Fulham/ENG; 46/1; St. Louis, Mo.)

Antonee Robinson (Fulham/ENG; 29/2; Liverpool, England)

Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach/GER; 3/0; Lake Grove, N.Y.)

DeAndre Yedlin (Inter Miami CF; 75/0; Seattle, Wash.)

Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC; 33/3; Lawrenceville, Ga.)

MIDFIELDERS (7):

Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United/ENG; 24/6; Medford, N.J.)

Kellyn Acosta (LAFC; 53/2; Plano, Texas)

Tyler Adams (Leeds United/ENG; 32/1; Wappingers Falls, N.Y.)

Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo/ESP; 12/0; San Diego, Calif.)

Weston McKennie (Juventus/ITA; 37/9; Little Elm, Texas)

Yunus Musah (Valencia/ESP; 19/0; London, England)

Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders FC; 32/0; Pico Rivera, Calif.)

FORWARDS (7):

Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas; 15/7; McKinney, Texas)

Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders; 49/11; Mercer Island, Wash.)

Christian Pulisic (Chelsea/ENG; 52/21; Hershey, Pa.)

Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund/GER; 14/4; Bedford, N.Y.)

Josh Sargent (Norwich City/ENG; 20/5; O’Fallon, Mo.)

Tim Weah (Lille/FRA; 25/3; Rosedale, N.Y.)

Haji Wright (Antalyaspor/TUR; 3/1; Los Angeles, Calif.)

Team USA at Qatar 2022: Top players

Pulisic is chief among the list of Europe-based youngsters expecting to make a big impact in Qatar. Currently in an up-and-down spell at English Premier League giants Chelsea, the Pennsylvania-born attacker, still just 24, is among the most talented players the United States has ever produced.

The 22-year-old Weah of 2019 French Ligue 1 champions Lille is the son of 1995 Ballon d’Or winner and president of the country of Liberia, George Weah. His speed out wide and ability to penetrate mark him out as one to watch in Qatar.

There’s another famous son on the team too - 19-year-old Reyna. The Germany-based Borussia Dortmund creator’s father, Claudio, played in three World Cups for the USA and earned over 100 caps.

Aaronson, 22, is another up-and-comer. A live-wire with quick feet and a keen eye for goal, he’s been making waves at Leeds United with teammate Adams – linchpin of the North Americans’ midfield alongside Musah (19) of Valencia in Spain’s La Liga and McKennie of Italian Serie A giants Juventus.

Both McKennie and Holland-based de la Torre are in a fitness race following late-stage injuries.

Holding down the American back-line, where the Major League Soccer (MLS) pair of Long and Zimmerman will be the central defensive duo between Fulham’s Robinson and Dest of AC Milan.

For goalkeeper, Turner, who left MLS outfit New England Revolution to join Premier League side Arsenal, has been named along with Horvath and Johnson. Turner has recorded three clean sheets in UEFA Europa League play since arriving in North London.

Team USA at World Cup 2022: Schedule

Group B

Monday 21 November

United States vs. Wales (Ahmad bin Ali Stadium) | 2:00 pm EDT

Friday 25 November

England vs. United States (Al Bayt Stadium) | 2:00 pm EDT

Tuesday 29 November

Iran vs. United States (Al Thumama Stadium) | 2:00 pm EDT

Knockout Rounds

3-6 December (Round of 16) | 10:00 am and 2:00 pm EDT

9-10 December (Quarterfinals) | 10:00 am and 2:00 pm EDT

13-14 December (Semifinals) | 2:00 pm EDT

17 December (Match for Third Place) | 10:00 am EDT

18 December (Final) | 10:00 am EDT

Where to watch Team USA at World Cup 2022

Broadcast: FOX network and FS1 (English) and Telemundo (Spanish)

Streaming: Vidgo, Fubo, Sling TV, Peacock TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream