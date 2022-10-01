Laura Smulders takes overall women's title at the 2022 UCI BMX Racing World Cup in Bogota 

Dutch sensation Laura Smulders wrapped up the overall women’s title of the 2022 UCI BMX Racing World Cup in emphatic fashion in the seventh round of the series in Bogota, Colombia, on Saturday (1 October).

Double world champion Joris Daudet of France was also rewarded for his dogged displays in the Colombian capital, finally reaching the top of the podium and adding to the silver from the sixth round of the series.

Sizzling Smulders makes it five

Smulders continued where she left off last weekend with another dominant display to claim back-to-back victories in Bogota. The 28-year-old Smulders won her 27th World Cup in the process and a fifth overall title in the premier series of BMX racing.

Zoe Claessens of Switzerland had a slight edge coming out of the first corner, but Smulders found an extra gear to grab the advantage.

Smulders held on to her lead, beating Alise Willoughy of the United States into second place for a repeat of the sixth-round final last weekend, with Claessens bagging the bronze medal.

“A weekend like this and the last one just drains you, but every time you are up at the gate, you give 100 percent,” an exhausted Smulders said after the race. “I am very happy with another one (victory). It is still unbelievable how many World Cups (I have won), every single one of them feels special.”

Daudet finally gets hands on gold

Bursting out of the gates like a man possessed, Daudet soon opened a comfortable lead as he pedalled at a frenetic pace. Daudet’s efforts early in the race paid off, claiming a comfortable victory in the men's final to finally get his hands on gold.

Great Britain’s Kye White followed behind him in second place, with Alfredo Campo crossing the line in third place.

“That was a good final, I was able to put it together, and I am happy about the performance,” said Daudet. “I love the place. Colombia has always been good to me, so I look forward to another one tomorrow (Sunday).

The riders will be back on Sunday for the final round of the season, live via Olympic Channel on Olympics.com and the Olympics YouTube page.

The World Cup circuit offers riders an opportunity to earn points for their NOCs in the UCI BMX Racing Olympic rankings, which will go towards Paris 2024 qualifying.

READ: How to qualify for BMX racing at Paris 2024. The Olympics qualification system explained

2022 UCI BMX Racing World Cup Round 7 Results

Women's Elite Final

1. Laura Smulders (NED): 35.757

2. Alise Willoughby (USA): 36.065

3. Zoe Claessens (SUI): 36.546

4. Mariana Pajon (COL): 36.757

5. Merel Smulders (NED): 37.483

6. Paola Reis Santos (BRA): 37.671

7. Bethany Shriever (GBR): 38.296

8. Molly Simpson (CAN): 38.475

Men's Elite Final

1. Joris Daudet (FRA): 32.037

2. Kye White (GBR): 32.646

3. Alfredo Campo (ECU): 32.798

4. Isaac Kennedy (AUS): 32.861

5. Juan Camilo Ramirez Valencia (COL): 33.443

6. Carlos Alberto Ramirez Yepes (COL): 33.564

7. Diego Alejandro Arboleda Ospina (COL): 34.646

8. Cameron Wood (USA): 34.849

How to watch Round 8 at 2022 UCI BMX Racing World Cup in Bogota

The riders will be back again on Sunday to conclude the season. Competition from Round 8 will be broadcast live on Olympics.com and the Olympics YouTube channel from Bogota on Sunday 2 October.

Territorial restrictions may apply to the live stream, but the coverage is due to be available worldwide.

2022 UCI BMX Racing World Cup: The format

The winner of each of the eight World Cup events receives 500 points, with riders from second to eighth getting 430, 370, 318, 273, 235, 202 and 174 points respectively. Any riders eliminated prior to the final will be awarded points corresponding to the round they were eliminated in and their position in those races.

After the eight World Cup rounds are over, the top athlete is crowned World Cup champion.