Mariana Pajon claims fairytale season-ending victory in Bogota - Joris Daudet bags back-to back wins in 2022 BMX Racing World Cups

An emotional Mariana Pajon stunned the field at the final BMX Racing World Cup of the 2022 season by storming to a decisive win over a stacked field in Round 8 of the sport's elite series.

In front of a home crowd, the Colombian streaked into the lead on the first straight before extending her advantage by five bike lengths come the second. By that point, the 30-year-old two-time Olympic champion could not be caught.

"I don’t know if I can talk right now," said Pajon post race after exchanging emotional hugs with her father, as well as husband and fellow rider Vincent Pelluard at the finish line. "The only thing I can say is ‘I’m back’ and I’m extremely happy.”

Netherland's Merel Smulders, a bronze medalist at Tokyo 2020, grabbed second while Switzerland's Zoe Claessens rounded out the top three.

Laura Smulders, the Dutch sensation and sister of Merel, who had confirmed her overall title with her 27th World Cup victory on Saturday, finished fourth.

About her overall top spot Laura said: "After yesterday's final, I think I was a little bit mentally and physically drained but I was excited to race today anyway and tried my best every lap and Mariana had an extra gear in that final because of the amazing crowds here – all the Colombian fans cheering for her – so congrats to Mariana for this last World Cup win but I'm obviously very happy with my overall."

Pajon's result lifted her to fourth in the overall table with 1640 coming in behind Claessens on 2858 and reigning Olympic champion from Great Britain, Bethany Shriever (2181).

Joris Daudet doubles up

Joris Daudet backed up his win on Saturday, topping the standings again on the same track on Sunday. The Frenchman beat Izaac Kennedy of Australia into second while Cameron Wood of the USA was third.

The athletes took a minute to make sure fellow riders Sylvain Andre, the overall title winner from France, and local favourite Carlos Ramirez were uninjured following a nasty crash on the first straight. Both limped away from the track but were at least on their feet.

Daudet said afterwards about the challenge of winning two events back to back: "It was a good final for me, I'm very happy with my weekend."

Wood and Kennedy came second and third overall to Andre with Great Britain's Tokyo 2020 silver medallist, Kye Whyte, in fourth.

The World Cup circuit also offers riders an opportunity to earn points for their NOCs in the UCI BMX Racing Olympic rankings, which will go towards Paris 2024 qualifying.

2022 UCI BMX Racing World Cup - Round 8 in Bogota - Women's Elite Final Results

1. Mariana Pajon (COL): 35.199

2. Merel Smulders (NED): 36.175

3. Zoe Claessens (SUI): 36.289

4. Laura Smulders (NED): 36.836

5. Felicia Stancil (USA): 37.035

6. Lauren Reynolds (AUS): 37.394

7. Dorte Balle (DEN): 37.726

8. Bethany Shriever (GBR): 39.117

2022 UCI BMX Racing World Cup - Round 8 in Bogota - Men's Elite Final Results

1. Joris Daudet (FRA): 31.956

2. Izaac Kennedy (AUS): 32.440

3. Cameron Wood (USA): 33.393

4. Juan Carlos Diaz Serna (COL): 33.952

5. Quillan Isidore (GBR): 34.401

6. Gonzalo Molina (ARG): 2:17.456

7. Sylvain Andre (FRA): DNF

8. Carlos Ramirez (COL): DNF

2022 UCI BMX Racing World Cup season - Final Results - Women's Elite

1. Laura Smulders (NED): 3608

2. Zoe Claessens (SUI): 2858

3. Bethany Shriever (GBR): 2181

4. Mariana Pajon (COL): 1640

5. Manon Veenstra (NED): 1588

6. Lauren Reynolds (AUS): 1514

7. Merel Smulders (NED): 1485

8. Camille Maire (FRA): 1424

2022 UCI BMX Racing World Cup season - Final Results - Men's Elite

1. Sylvain Andre (FRA): 2537

2. Cameron Wood (USA): 2249

3. Izaac Kennedy (AUS): 2117

4. Kye Whyte (GBR): 1873

5. Jeremy Rencurel (FRA): 1839

6. Diego Alejandro Arboleda Ospina (COL): 1704

7. Joris Daudet (FRA): 1565

8. Carlos Ramirez (COL): 1479

2022 UCI BMX Racing World Cup: The format

The winner of each of the eight World Cup events received 500 points, with riders from second to eighth getting 430, 370, 318, 273, 235, 202 and 174 points respectively. Any riders eliminated prior to the final were awarded points corresponding to the round they were eliminated in and their position in those races.

The top athletes were crowned World Cup champions on conclusion of the eight World Cup rounds on Sunday 2 October.