Series leader Smulders tightens her grip as Wood claims first victory at 2022 UCI BMX Racing World Cup in Bogota - Round 6 results

Dutch rider Laura Smulders tightened her grip on the series lead in the women’s competition courtesy of a superb victory in the sixth round of the 2022 UCI BMX Racing World Cup in Bogota, Colombia, on Sunday (25 September).

While Smulders is no stranger to the top spot on the podium, America’s Cameron Wood claimed his maiden World Cup title in the men’s category.

Smulders' Sunday win

Smulders was in a class of her own on Sunday producing dominant performances through each round before finishing out on top in the final. The Dutch star added to the silver she won the day before, with Alise Willoughby of the United States finishing behind her in second place. Australia’s Lauren Reynolds rounded out the podium.

"I felt very strong the whole weekend. Yesterday on the first straight I made a few small mistakes but this time I probably had the best gate," Smulders said after the race. "I felt so good on the first straight, going first into the first turn and trying to keep it going. I am so happy with this one."

Wood wins men's race

In the men’s race, Wood upgraded his silver from the day ago to gold after bursting out of the gates to get his nose in front. The American rider held his lead with Frenchman Joris Daudet breathing down his neck. Wood managed to pull away over the final stretch to claim gold, with Daudet bagging silver after winning each of his races heading into the final. Australia’s Isaac Kennedy joined them on the podium crossing the line in third place.

"It is an unbelievable feeling. It was a long, brutal day. I was cramping all day just trying to survive rounds and quarters. I put one together when I needed to do it," Wood said. "My starts have been good this weekend and I was able to execute another good one."

Tokyo 2020 Olympic champions Bethany Shriever and Niek Kimmann won round five at the same venue 24 hours earlier.

The riders will be back next weekend for the final two rounds of the season, live via Olympic Channel on Olympics.com and the Olympics YouTube page on Saturday 1st and Sunday 2nd October.

Racing in the Colombian capital over two rounds provided riders with an opportunity to earn points for their NOCs in the UCI BMX Racing Olympic rankings, which will go towards Paris 2024 qualifying.

READ: How to qualify for BMX racing at Paris 2024. The Olympics qualification system explained

2022 UCI BMX Racing World Cup Round 6 Results

Women's Elite Final

1. Laura Smulders (NED): 35.384

2. Alise Willoughby (USA): 35.666

3. Lauren Reynolds (AUS): 36.412

4. Zoe Claessens (SUI): 36.884

5. Mariana Pajon (COL): 37.244

6. Manon Veenstra (NED): 37.908

7. Gabriela Bolle Carrillo (COL): 37.963

8. Bethany Shriever (GBR): 39.088

Men's Elite Final

1. Cameron Wood (USA): 32.725

2. Joris Daudet (FRA): 33.147

3. Isaac Kennedy (AUS): 33.186

4. Sylvain Andre (FRA): 33.330

5. Nicolas Torres (ARG): 33.494

6. Jeremy Rencurel (FRA): 34.190

7. Diego Alejandro Arboleda Ospina (COL): 34.893

8. Kye White (GBR): DNF

How to watch Rounds 7 and 8 at 2022 UCI BMX Racing World Cup in Bogota

The riders will be back again next weekend to conclude the season. Competition from Rounds 7 and 8 will be broadcast live on Olympics.com and the Olympics YouTube channel from Bogota on Saturday 1 and Sunday 2 October.

Territorial restrictions may apply to the live stream, but the coverage is due to be available worldwide.

2022 UCI BMX Racing World Cup: The format

The winner of each of the eight World Cup events receives 500 points, with riders from second to eighth getting 430, 370, 318, 273, 235, 202 and 174 points respectively. Any riders eliminated prior to the final will be awarded points corresponding to the round they were eliminated in and their position in those races.

After the eight World Cup rounds are over, the top athlete is crowned World Cup champion.