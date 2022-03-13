2022 Ski Flying World Championships: Slovenia end Norway's team reign as Germany take silver

Slovenia dominated the team event at the Ski Flying World Championships in Vikersund on Sunday (13 March).

Fresh from his second place in the individual competition, Timi Zajc led Slovenia to victory with a two-jump total of 442.9, the highest of the day.

With Anze Lanisek next best on 436.8, and Peter Prevc and younger brother Domen also scoring in excess of 400 points, their total of 1711.5 was much the best in the seven-team event.

This is the first time a country other than Norway or Austria has won the team ski flying world title.

Second place went to Germany on 1583.5 with 2019 individual ski flying champion Karl Geiger their top scorer with 433.5.

Three-time defending champions Norway were missing Robert Johansson due to a back injury and, despite a strong contribution from Saturday's individual champion Marius Lindvik, had to settle for third with a total of 1559.6.

Austria, led by ski flying world record holder Stefan Kraft, were just 6.9 points behind in fourth.

A poor opening jump from three-time Olympic champion Kamil Stoch gave Poland too much to do as they finish in fifth place.

Japan, with Sato Yukiya outscoring Olympic normal hill champion Kobayashi Ryoyu, were sixth ahead of Finland.