Shot put great Valerie Adams announces retirement

Two-time Olympic shot put champion Valerie Adams has announced her retirement from athletics.

New Zealand's most decorated track and field Olympian - with golds at Beijing 2008 and London 2012, a silver and a bronze - revealed her decision at a news conference in Auckland on Tuesday (1 March) after speculation in recent days.

Reading a statement, some of which she repeated on social media, the 37-year-old said that after winning bronze at last year's Tokyo 2020 Games, she "contemplated whether to embark on another campaign".

"My heart, mind and body simply answered that question for me. So it is time to call it a day." - Valerie Adams

What next for Valerie Adams after athletics retirement?

Adams' bronze in Tokyo, having taken extended maternity breaks after giving birth twice following her Rio 2016 silver, made her the first female athlete to secure four Olympic medals in a single field event.

Formerly known as Valerie Vili, she won four consecutive world titles - from 2007 to 2013 - and three Commonwealth Games crowns.

She also claimed New Zealand's prestigious annual Halberg Award as the country's top individual athlete or team three times in a row from 2007-09.

Speaking to the media, she added, "Representing Aotearoa (the Maori name for New Zealand) for the last 22 years has given me so much joy. As my life's world, I am humbled to show that little New Zealand has what it takes to be the best in the world.

"To all of those that dare lift the shot, I'm looking at you, girl. Do so with my blessing as it has been to me. I give also to you strength and courage."

Adams also outlined her immediate plans after retiring from competition.

"My mind is happy as I look forward to spending more time with my beautiful family. I'll continue to coach my sister Lisa in her journey to the next Paralympics, as well as working in my community and with my incredible sponsors.

"You'll also be able to see me in the cinema one day, but you'll have to stay tuned for that one." - Valerie Adams

Valerie Adams with son Kepaleli (L) and daughter Kimoana at her retirement announcement in Auckland Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Sister Lisa, who lives with cerebral palsy, is the reigning world and Paralympic champion in the F37 class shot put having been encouraged to take it up by Valerie.

Lisa Adams (L) with sister Valerie Adams at the New Zealand Track and Field Championships in Christchurch in March 2020 Picture by 2020 Getty Images

The family has a rich sporting heritage with their youngest brother, Steven, currently playing for the Memphis Grizzlies in his ninth season in the NBA. Two other brothers played professional basketball in New Zealand.

And Steven showed the previous night that when it comes to throwing spherical objects long distances, the Adams family is in a league of its own.

New Zealand Olympic Committee CEO Kereyn Smith paid tribute to Adams, saying, "She has been a leader of our teams, both through her performance and her actions on and off the field of play. She embodies the values of the New Zealand Team and her drive and determination have been second to none.

"Dame Valerie retires as one of our greatest ever Olympians and athletes. She will be missed by our athletes and our teams, and we wish her all the best for whatever comes next."