Shooting XIII CAT Championships Lima 2022: Brazil's Philipe Chateaubrian and Team USA's Suman Kaur Sanghera secure Paris 2024 spot for their countries

Brazil's Philipe Chateaubrian claimed the men's 10m Air Pistol (AP) title at the XIII CAT Championships 2022 in Lima, Peru on Sunday (6 November).

Along with the title, Chateaubrian bagged a Shooting spot for his nation at Paris 2024 after beating two-time Olympian Nickolaus Mowrer 17-11 in the gold-medal match.

The American, a staff sergeant in the United States Army Reserves, also has two silver medals to his name from the 2019 Pan Am Games in the individual and mixed events, also in Lima.

Fellow double Olympian, Jorge Grau Potrille of Cuba bagged third.

In the 10m Air Pistol (AP) women, American teenager Suman Kaur Sanghera beat compatriot and Tokyo 2020 Olympian, Alexis Lagan.

The 17-year-old dominated with a 16-8 result, gaining a quota spot for the US at Paris 2024. Ecuador's Diana Durango Flores, who also competed in Japan, came third.

There are 10 remaining Paris 2024 Games berths on offer in Lima, Peru at the championships for the shooting stars from the Americas.

The 13th Confederacion Americana de Tiro (CAT) Championships feature competition in Pistol, Rifle, Skeet, and Trap.

There are Paris qualification berths available in all the individual disciplines, plus continental titles in individual, team, and mixed events, and places in the 2023 Pan American Games in Santiago on offer.

Shooters at the tournament, which is held every four years, include those who recently took part in the International Sport Federation (ISSF) World Championships Rifle/Pistol, and World Championships Shotgun, which were also Olympic qualifier events.

When and where are the XIII CAT Championships Lima 2022 taking place?

The XIII CAT Championships are being held at the Las Palmas Shooting Range in Lima, Peru.

This 2022 edition officially began on Friday 4 November 2022, but the first finals action took place on Sunday 6 November. The competition is due to end on Sunday 13 November.

A full schedule is below, including information on the Paris 2024 Olympic Qualifier finals.

Schedule of qualifying finals for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games from the XIII CAT Championships Lima 2022

There are 12 Olympic quota spots for Paris 2024 on offer at the XIII CAT Championships Lima 2022. One spot is available in each of the 12 individual disciplines:

10m Air Pistol (AP) men - Final was on Sunday 6 November 2022.

10m Air Pistol (AP) women - Final was on Sunday 6 November 2022.

Shotgun - Skeet Women - Final is Monday 7 November 2022.

Shotgun - Skeet Men - Final due to be Monday 7 November (TBC)

10m Air Rifle (AR) men - Final is Tuesday 8 November 2022.

10m Air Rifle (AR) women - Final is Tuesday 8 November 2022.

25m Standard Pistol (SP) women - Final on Wednesday 9 November 2022.

50m Rifle 3 Positions (R3P) women - Final on Friday 11 November 2022.

50m Rifle 3 Positions (R3P) men - Final on Friday 11 November 2022.

25m Rapid Fire Pistol (RFP) men - Final on Saturday 12 November 2022.

Shotgun - Trap Women - Final on Saturday 12 November 2022.

Shotgun - Trap Men - Final on Saturday 12 November 2022.

All times are subject to change. Full schedule is available on the ISSF website here.

The event follows the 2022 ISSF World Championship Shotgun in Osijek where Olympic berths were awarded in Skeet and Trap shooting, plus the ISSF World Championships Rifle/Pistol Cairo 2022 where Paris 2024 quota spots were also available. Full details and replay highlights are here.

How to watch the XIII CAT Championships 2022 shooting competitions and Paris 2024 Qualifier finals

Action from across the championships will be televised via the organiser's broadcast partners, with clips also available via the ISSF streaming and YouTube channels.

Full coverage of the Paris 2024 qualifier events will be provided on Olympics.com and the official Olympics apps for mobile and connected TV devices, with replay and highlights clips available. Territorial restrictions may apply.