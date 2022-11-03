Shooting XIII CAT Championships Lima 2022: Preview, schedule, how to watch the Paris 2024 Olympic qualifier for the Americas from Peru

Shooting stars from the Americas will be aiming to secure one of the 12 Paris 2024 Games berths on offer in Lima, Peru at the XIII CAT Championships 2022.

Expect a high level of competition at the event, which is held every four years, including shooters who recently took part in the International Sport Federation (ISSF) World Championships Rifle/Pistol, and World Championships Shotgun, which were also Olympic qualifier events.

The 13th Confederacion Americana de Tiro (CAT) Championships feature competition in Pistol, Rifle, Skeet, and Trap. There are Paris qualification berths available in all the individual disciplines, plus continental titles in individual, team, and mixed events, and places in the 2023 Pan American Games in Santiago on offer.

Action from the event can be streamed live on Olympic Channel via Olympics.com right here. Read on for more on how to watch and the athletes who are favoured to claim the crowns in Lima, Peru.

When and where are the XIII CAT Championships Lima 2022 taking place?

The XIII CAT Championships are being held at the Las Palmas Shooting Range in Lima, Peru.

This 2022 edition officially begins on Friday 4th November 2022, but the first finals action will take place on Sunday 6th November. The competition is due to end on Sunday 13 November.

A full schedule is below, including information on the Paris 2024 Olympic Qualifier finals.

READ MORE: How to qualify for Paris 2024 in shooting - The Olympic qualification system explained.

Who to watch out for at the XIII CAT Championships Lima 2022

Expect USA to impress in the Shotgun events. The US were third on the final medal table at September's 2022 World Championships for Trap and Skeet, with 4 golds and 9 total medals. They also impressed in the Rifle and Pistol world championships in October, claiming a total of 10 medals, the highest of any nation from the Americas.

Canada boast two-time Olympian Lynda Kiejko in their pistol team, and include three Skeet shooters who took part in the recent 2022 World Championships - Trysten Curran-Routledge, Richard McBride, and Charles Fisher - plus Greg Sych who impressed at the Rifle worlds.

Further information on shooters taking part in XIII CAT Championships Lima 2022 will be added once official entry lists are confirmed in due course.

Schedule of qualifying finals for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games from the XIII CAT Championships Lima 2022

There are 12 Olympic quota spots for Paris 2024 on offer at the XIII CAT Championships Lima 2022. One spot is available in each of the 12 individual disciplines:

10m Air Rifle (AR) men - Final is Tuesday 8 November 2022.

10m Air Rifle (AR) women - Final is Tuesday 8 November 2022.

10m Air Pistol (AP) men - Final is on Sunday 6 November 2022.

10m Air Pistol (AP) women - Final is on Sunday 6 November 2022.

50m Rifle 3 Positions (R3P) women - Final on Friday 11 November 2022.

50m Rifle 3 Positions (R3P) men - Final on Friday 11 November 2022.

25m Standard Pistol (SP) women - Final on Wednesday 9 November 2022.

25m Rapid Fire Pistol (RFP) men - Final on Saturday 12 November 2022.

Shotgun - Trap Women - Final on Saturday 12 November 2022.

Shotgun - Trap Men - Final on Saturday 12 November 2022.

Shotgun - Skeet Women - Final is Monday 7 November 2022.

Shotgun - Skeet Men - Final due to be Monday 7 November (TBC)

The gold medal winner in each event will secure a berth for their NOC to send an athlete to the next Olympics in that discipline.

Those direct quota places are awarded to the National Olympic Committee (NOC) of the athlete rather than to the specific athlete.

The event is also an important step on the qualification process for athletes who aren't able to win gold and secure the direct qualifying berth. The results from these competitions will also go towards a shooter's Minimum Qualification Score (MQS) towards qualification for the 2024 Games.

Top 15 finishers in each discipline will book a place at the Santiago 2023 Pan Am Games, with a maximum of 2 qualifiers per country per discipline.

All times are subject to change. Full schedule is available on the ISSF website here.

The event follows the 2022 ISSF World Championship Shotgun in Osijek where Olympic berths were awarded in Skeet and Trap shooting, plus the ISSF World Championships Rifle/Pistol Cairo 2022 where Paris 2024 quota spots were also available. Full details and replay highlights are here.

How to watch the XIII CAT Championships 2022 shooting competitions and Paris 2024 Qualifier finals

The finals which offer direct quota spots to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympics are due to be livestreamed on Olympic Channel via Olympics.com and the official Olympics apps for mobile and connected TV devices, with replay and highlights clips also available. Territorial restrictions may apply.

Action from across the championships will be also televised via the organiser's broadcast partners, and via the ISSF streaming and YouTube channels.