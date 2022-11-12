Shooting XIII CAT Championships Lima 2022: Leuris Pupo snatches rapid-fire pistol gold

Cuban legend Leuris Pupo could be making a seventh Olympic appearance in Paris 2024 after he earned his country a shooting quota in the men's 25-metre rapid-fire pistol at the XIII CAT Championships 2022 in Lima, Peru, on Saturday (12 November).

The Olympic gold medallist and veteran survived a late onslaught from American youngster Henry Leverett to win the gold medal and the Olympic quota on offer.

The duel between Pupo and Leverett ended in a shoot-off when the pair finished on 30 apiece. Leverett was on the cusp of orchestrating an upset over the double Olympic medallist after taking a one-point lead (26-25). Lupo fired back with five perfect shots to the four by Leverett to enforce the stalemate.

Lupo, who opened the final with two consecutive five-hit series, wrapped up the victory by hitting four targets to the three by the American shooter. Leverett had to be content with the silver medal, with Peru's Marko Carillo taking the bronze.

The 13th Confederacion Americana de Tiro (CAT) Championships featured competition in pistol, rifle, skeet, and trap.

Paris qualification berths were available in all the individual disciplines, plus continental titles in individual, team, and mixed events, as well as places for the 2023 Pan American Games in Santiago.

