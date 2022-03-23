Shaun White, Kelly Slater, Tony Hawk set to present 2022 Academy Awards

Extreme sports legends Shaun White, Kelly Slater, and Tony Hawk have been announced as presenters for the 2022 Academy Awards.

The American trio will join a star-studded Oscars panel that also features DJ Khaled, Sean “Puffy” Combs and Elliot Page, while comedians Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer, and actress Regina Hall are co-hosting the event which takes place on Monday (28 March) in Hollywood, California.

White made headlines in February at Beijing 2022, where he qualified for the snowboard halfpipe final in dramatic circumstances.

Despite not medalling, it was an emotional farewell for the three-time Olympic champion, in what was his fifth and final Winter Olympic appearance and his last competition before retirement.

The Academy Awards, also known as the Oscars, are organised by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in the U.S. to celebrate achievement in the film industry.

Eleven-time surfing world champion Slater is arguably the greatest of all time in his sport, and was on the reserve list for Team USA at Tokyo 2020 in 2021, where the sport made its Olympic debut.

Hawk retired from competitive skateboarding in 2003, but was on hand to mentor young athletes at the Buenos Aires 2018 Youth Olympic Games, and a key part of the sport's push for Olympic inclusion. Skateboard debuted at the Tokyo Olympics with the park and street competitions.

Following his retirement, snowboard star White, who has also won X Games titles as a skateboarder, listed Hawk as one of his main inspirations when he was an "eight-year-old pimply redhead kid'.

"Thank you, Tony Hawk. You were my role model at such a young age, and I'm beyond grateful, so many years later, to call you a good friend," the Team USA figurehead wrote on social media.

"I don't think you'll ever truly know how much of a positive influence you were on my life."