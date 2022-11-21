Can Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander win MVP?

It was like an artist signing off his art when basketball star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander clinched victory for Oklahoma City Thunder against the Washington Wizards 121-120 on Thursday 17 November.

The 24-year-old Canadian dropped the coolest step-back three to lift the Thunder from two points down in the dying seconds and with it, cap off an individual career-high 42-point game.

It was an NBA All-Star kind of performance and so received rave reviews. But what also circulated that chatter was just how typical such showings had become from Gilgeous-Alexander.

In three of his last four games the former Kentucky guard has clocked over 36 points giving him a 2022/23 season average of 31.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game.

Not only have his red hot stats highlighted a noticeable transition from star to superstar, but they have also captured the imagination of the league.

The name Gilgeous-Alexander has been thrust into debates surrounding some of the NBA’s top prizes including Most Valuable Player: the kind often reserved for the likes of Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

But what’s more, and perhaps more significantly, is the attention Gilgeous-Alexander is receiving for his impact on the fate of OKC.

Once a franchise pegged for a transition year following the serious injury to 2022 number two draft pick Chet Holmgren before the season start, the Thunder have surprised many.

The team from the west have picked up wins where they were projected to lose as well as flashing some of fine form agains top teams and, at the heart of it all, is SGA.