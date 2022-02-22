Surprise Salt Lake reception for Nathan Chen, Team USA colleagues

Figure skating champion Nathan Chen is back home after cementing his name in Olympic history.

Chen was among the Team USA athletes who jetted back to Salt Lake International Airport on Monday (21 February) with friends, family and supporters there to give them a warm and loud welcome.

The 22-year-old won Olympic gold in the men's singles at Beijing 2022 four years after an error-strewn short program left him out of contention.

On arrival, Chen told Fox13now, "I grew up here in Salt Lake City, started my career here, started over at Steiners (sports complex), so it’s amazing to be able to realise that I’m back here, almost like full circle, you know?"

Chen’s near-perfect skate earned him the Olympic title, as he became USA's first Olympic skating champion since Evan Lysacek at Vancouver 2010.

He also helped Team USA to second place in the team event.

It's a long way for the son of Chinese immigrants who used to sleep in his mother's car as she drove for hours from Salt Lake City to Rafa Arutunian's training setup in southern California.

"I started here and just really grateful for everything the Salt Lake community has done and given to me and allowed me to go on this crazy journey.” - Nathan Chen

Short track speed skater Maame Biney was also delighted at the reception after returning from her second Olympics.

The Ghana-born athlete said, "I was very surprised and I have one of my friends, Victoria, she’s from back home and so it’s really nice to see her, so yeah, it’s been good."

The 22-year-old has no plans to compete again soon, saying she's looking forward to going partying with friends in Miami.

Other returning Utah-based Olympians were speed skater Ryan Pivirotto and skeleton racer Katie Uhlaender who competed in her fourth and final Olympics.

“It was amazing. I made the most of my time there,” said Pivirotto to KSL TV.

But Uhlaender summed up the feelings for most athletes on their return as they settle back into normal life.

She said, "I’m really looking forward to some good ol’ American food and getting my phone back."