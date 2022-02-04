Sadowski-Synnott, Kleveland up for ice-cold challenge of Beijing 2022

Slopestyle snowboard world champion Zoi Sadowski-Synnott is up for an icy challenge at Beijing 2022.

With beautiful mountains contrasted against bright blue skies and piercing sunshine, the Genting Snow Park in the Zhangjiakou region - which is hosting several snowboard and freestyle skiing events during these Winter Olympics - looks like a postcard.

But behind the beauty, lies a bite to bring athletes back down to earth.

On the ground, temperatures have been recorded as low as -28°C (-18°F), while the wind chill factor can make that number feel even colder.

“This is the coldest competition I’ve had this season,” the New Zealand star told Olympics.com after training on Friday (4 February). “You can definitely feel it when you're riding. It's harder to get moving and activated and get agile.

“So a bit more challenging, but that's how it is.”

Sadowski-Synnott’s accepting attitude towards the conditions is typical of most snowboarders and freestyle skiers.

During the season they are forced to constantly adapt. From rapidly changing weather and snow quality, to different course apparatus, it’s simply part of a rider’s nature not to dwell on things they cannot control.

It’s a similar attitude adopted by snowboard slopestyle reigning men’s world champion Marcus Kleveland.

The 22-year-old hails from Lillehammer in Norway - the host city of the 2016 Winter Youth Olympics and a place known for its freezing winter temperatures.

But even he admitted that he’s had to resort to extreme measures to keep himself warm in China.

“It's freezing!” the five-time Winter X Games champion told Olympics.com after training. “I have to put on so many layers to go out there. Luckily, I’ve got a heating vest on so I’m keeping a little bit warm, but I feel like a marshmallow going down the slope!

“It's harder to move around, but that’s part of competition.”

Sadowski-Synnott made the world take notice of her at the PyeongChang 2018 Games, winning bronze in the maiden Olympic big air event at just 16-years-old.

But that was just the tip of the iceberg, so to speak.

She returns to the Games as a two-time reigning slopestyle world champion and four time Winter X games gold medallist, with sights set on winning her nation’s first-ever Winter Olympic gold medal.

The Sydney-born shredder’s fearless attitude in competition, coupled to her friendly and relaxed demeanour has seen her popularity boom around the world.

Today she now boasts over 80K followers on Instagram, and she was surrounded by excited autograph-hunting volunteers after practice today.

“It feels pretty crazy,” the humble 21-year-old said of her fame. “Being, I guess, one of the higher ranked riders, it's a privilege to be in that position knowing that people are inspired by me.

“I just hope to do everyone proud.”

When to watch snowboard slopestyle events at Beijing 2022

Sadowski-Synnott will compete in the women’s snowboard slopestyle, takes place from 5-6 February, while the men’s event runs from 6-7 February.

Catch all the action from the Beijing 2022 Winter Games on Olympics.com with Live Blog updates throughout.