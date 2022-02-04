Kiwi prodigies Zoi Sadowski-Synnott and Nico Porteous on the cusp of historic runs

Four years ago, the pair broke the country’s 26-year medal drought in PyeongChang 2018, where they took turns setting age records en route to their personal milestones.

Taking the top step of the podium would be a historic first for New Zealand at the Olympic Winter Games. Can they make the step up, and could they make it double gold at Beijing 2022?

A Kiwi race for the ages

When Zoi Sadowski-Synnott and Nico Porteous made their Olympic debuts in PyeongChang 2018, they were young upstarts looking to upset the applecart.

That is precisely what the Kiwi duo did, and then some, as they broke new ground for their country in the cold-weather showpiece.

Snowboard supremo Sadowski-Synnott took the first turn bagging bronze in the big air event – just 12 days before her 17th birthday – becoming the youngest New Zealand Olympic medallist.

Hours later, Porteous won New Zealand’s third Winter Olympics medal ever claiming bronze in the freestyle skiing halfpipe and in the process eclipsed Sadowski-Synnott as the youngest Kiwi medal winner.

Competing against herself

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott has emerged as one of the pre-eminent female snowboarders over the last five years in both the big air and the slopestyle.

Even before PyeongChang 2018 it was evident that the youngster had a bright future ahead of her winning the women’s slopestyle event at the 2017 World Championship in Spain. She turned 16 on the first day of the competition.

Sadowski-Synnott admitted she went into the last Winter Games as an underdog but will have a target on her back in Beijing 2022

“Coming into the last Olympics, I guess I was a bit of an underdog but now coming into this one, I'm exactly where I want to be and pretty keen to get after it,” Sadowski-Synnott told Olympics.com.

“I guess I feel a bit like both the hunter and the hunted. I feel like a hunter in a sense, where I'm always chasing a bit more than one hunter, but by myself, I like the pressure I put on myself to do better, learn new tricks and perform better.”

Double gold looming?

Sadowski-Synnott has developed an insatiable taste for the podium, and it is no wonder she is tipped for a rare double in the slopestyle and big air following a recent good run of form.

The 20-year-old won gold in both events at the recent X Games in Aspen beating two-time slopestyle gold medallist Jamie Anderson of the United States into second place.

Sadowski-Synnott has been a force on the global stage becoming the first person to defend a slopestyle world title in 2021. In addition to her three slopestyle medals, Sadowski-Synnott also won silver in the big air at last year’s world championships.

While fans are rubbing their hands with glee over Sadowski-Synnott’s double-medal prospects, the snowboarder is looking for the perfect run.

“For me to come out of Beijing feeling stoked, I think, would be putting down the run I've set out to do, and just being stoked with how I've gone through the last for years to get the Olympics and put the performance down that I'm looking for,” Sadowski-Synnott said.

“I guess I don't really have much time to think about the outcome of the Olympics and getting a medal because I've been focusing my time on snowboarding and looking for the performance and the run that I have set out to do.”

Nico Porteous Picture by 2021 Getty Images

A more mature version in Beijing

Nico Porteous experienced a similarly meteoric rise in his specialist event, establishing himself as one of the world's top athletes in the freeski halfpipe.

Four years ago, Porteous demonstrated mental fortitude that belied his age on his final run with a score of 94.80 points to claim the Olympic bronze medal.

Porteous said he looked forward to 'showcasing' the more mature version of himself at Beijing 2022 compared to the wide-eyed teenager from four years ago.

"I think I've changed a lot in my outlook, and how I view things, as well as my schemes, change quite a bit," Porteous said in an interview with Olympics.com.

"And so, yeah, I'm excited to showcase the older, more mature version. You know, obviously, I was a boy back then, and now I'm sort of a young adult. I'm just excited to showcase who I am, really."

Dealing with the weight of expectations

Porteous has grown in stature since his bronze in PyeongChang 2018, adding world and X Games titles to his growing list of accolades.

He reached the top three on the overall rankings on the World Cup circuit over the last three seasons.

Porteous’ stocks rose significantly in 2021 when he became the first New Zealander to win a freeski title at the World Championships. His breakthrough victory came just a few weeks after he clinched his first X Games title on the same halfpipe.

The 20-year-old will go into Beijing 2022 riding a wave of confidence and off the back of a second consecutive X Games last month. But his newfound favourites tag can be seen as both a blessing and a curse.

“There will be eyes and people with expectations, but at the end of the day, I just have to set that aside and understand that pressure is only really as great as the pressure I put on myself,” Porteous said.

“I just got to put that external pressure aside and focus on going out there and doing my absolute best.”

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott and Nico Porteous Picture by 2018 Getty Images

Schedules of Zoi Sadowski-Synnott and Nico Porteous' events at Beijing 2022

All times below are in China Standard Time (UTC+8). Schedule details are subject to change at short notice.

Women's Snowboard Slopestyle competition schedule

Saturday 5 February

10:45 - 11:45 Women's Snowboard Slopestyle Qualification Run 1

11:47 - 12:47 Women's Snowboard Slopestyle Qualification Run 2

Sunday 6 February

9:30 - 9:55 Women's Snowboard Slopestyle Final Run 1

9:57 - 10:22 Women's Snowboard Slopestyle Final Run 2

Women's Snowboard Big Air competition schedule

Monday 14 February

9:30 - 10:14 Women's Snowboard Big Air Qualification Run 1

10:15 - 10:59 Women's Snowboard Big Air Qualification Run 2

11:00 - 11:45 Women's Snowboard Big Air Qualification Run 3

Tuesday 15 February

9:30 - 9:50 Women's Snowboard Big Air Final Run 1

9:52 - 10:12 Women's Snowboard Big Air Final Run 2

10:15 - 10:35 Women's Snowboard Big Air Final Run 3 - medal event

Men’s Freeski Halfpipe competition schedule

Saturday 19 February

9:30 - 9:55 Men's Freeski Halfpipe Final Run 1

9:57 - 10:22 Men's Freeski Halfpipe Final Run 2

10:24 - 10:49 Men's Freeski Halfpipe Final Run 3 - medal event