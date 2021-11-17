SABA Championship basketball: India defeat Sri Lanka 114-48

The men’s Indian basketball team registered its second win at the South Asian Basketball Association (SABA) Championship 2021, with a resounding 114-48 victory over defending champions Sri Lanka on Wednesday.

With two wins in two matches, India have now consolidated their place at the top of the four-nation points table and boast a point difference of +123. They defeated the Maldives on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, second-placed Sri Lanka have one win and a loss and a point difference of -55.

Playing at the Shaheed Suhrawardy Indoor Stadium in Dhaka, the Indian team, ranked 78 in the world, faced little resistance from 132nd-ranked Sri Lanka, building a big lead in the opening minutes and ended the first quarter with a 30-17.

The second quarter also witnessed a similar scoring pattern, with five-time SABA champions India adding 28 more points while Sri Lanka managing 15.

The Vishesh Bhriguvanshi-led Indian team’s superior offence and defence meant the Lankan cagers could only score 16 points in the last two quarters whereas India scored 56 and ended the match with a lead of 66 points.

India will now face hosts Bangladesh in the last match of the SABA Championship on Friday.