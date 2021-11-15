SABA Championship 2021: Indian basketball team chases sixth title - watch live streaming

The men’s Indian basketball team will be eyeing a sixth title at the South Asian Basketball Association (SABA) Championship 2021 that got underway in Dhaka, Bangladesh from Monday.

There are four teams - India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and the Maldives - at the SABA Championship 2021. They will play each other in a round-robin format, and the team with the highest number of points will be the champions.

This is the eighth edition of the SABA Championship, organised by the South Asia Basketball Association (SABA).

India were the inaugural champions in 2002 and have won each of the five editions they took part in - 2002, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017.

Sri Lanka are the current defending champions, having won in 2018. India did not take part in that edition.

Led by captain Vishesh Bhriguvanshi, India - ranked world No. 78 - will start as clear favourites. Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Maldives sit below 130 on the FIBA rankings.

The SABA Championship served as qualifying events for the likes of the FIBA Asia Cup. However, FIBA’s new continental championship qualifying rules, introduced in 2017, mean that the tournament no longer has that status.

Indian basketball squad for SABA Championship 2021

Vishesh Bhriguvanshi (captain), Muin Bek Hafeez, M Arvind Kumar, Palpreet Singh Brar, Deepak Choudhary, Amjyot Singh Gill, Amritpal Singh, Piyush Meena, Sejin Mathew, Prashant Singh Rawat, Shashank Rai, Lalrina Renthlei

Indian basketball team schedule at SABA Championship 2021

All times are in Indian Standard Time (IST)

Tuesday, November 16

India vs Maldives - 10:00 AM IST

Wednesday, November 17

India vs Sri Lanka - 9:00 AM IST

Friday, November 19

India vs Bangladesh - 4:00 PM IST

Where to watch SABA Championship 2021 live in India?

Fans can watch the live streaming of the SABA Championship 2021 on the Facebook page sportsstation.live.

There is no live telecast of the SABA Championship 2021 in India.