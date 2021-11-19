India crowned SABA Championship basketball winners for the sixth time

The men’s Indian basketball team won the South Asian Basketball Association (SABA) Championship 2021 by defeating Bangladesh 106-41 on Friday.

India have now won the SABA Championship six times, triumphing in every edition they have contested in. Their previous wins came in 2002, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017.

In the 2021 event, India topped the table with three wins in three matches and a points difference of +188. Sri Lanka came second with two wins and a loss.

Earlier, India had defeated the Maldives 88-31 and Sri Lanka 114-48.

Against the home team of Bangladesh, India were on the front foot early in the match and led the opening quarter 33-11.

Captained by Vishesh Bhriguvanshi, the Indian basketball team continued its scoring prowess in the second and third quarters, adding 54 points while Bangladesh managed just 21.

At the final whistle, India were up by 65 points, ending 106-41 to win the title.