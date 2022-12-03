Ryan Cochran-Siegle: What was key to my Beijing success In the last couple of seasons, Cochran-Siegle has established himself as one of the most consistent speed skiers on the World Cup circuit collecting 13 top-10 finishes across super G and downhill. In the 2020/21 campaign, he achieved career-best results with his first World Cup win in Bormio followed by a second place 10 days later at Val Gardena. But in January 2021, his season was ended prematurely by a minor spine fracture sustained in a crash at Kitzbuehel. RCS faced a long recovery and a change in equipment added an additional challenge ahead of the Olympic year. “When I got injured, I was at an all-time high in my career with the results that I achieved and obviously with the switch to Head, it was a big learning curve and a lot to overcome. And I accepted that challenge,” he said. The American believes that overcoming those difficulties was key to his success in Beijing: “I actually thought the way my season started, it was pretty strong, especially with speed, getting some solid results in Lake Louise and then Beaver Creek. And it wasn't until the end of December going into January, that I felt like I was not able to ski how I wanted to ski. "So there was a lot of consultation with the support staff at Head, my serviceman Heinz, coaching staff as well, trying to figure out how to get the set-up that I needed. So I think the month of January was a challenge and definitely not how I had wanted to ski during that month. And that, I think, motivated me to figure it out and come up with a better solution. “So that kind of slowly built into Beijing and I think that's the reason why I was able to be successful, because I knew I could ski well. But I also knew that it took a lot of work to get there. Nothing was given. And, you know, I had to really zone in and find those issues. So this year I think having learnt so much I feel like, 'You know, I haven't figured everything out, but I do feel like I've made a lot of progress and kind of know the direction I want to go.'" Ryan Cochran-Siegle adds to family Olympic legacy with Super-G silver at Beijing 2022

Ryan Cochran-Siegle: Why speed skiers are able to age so well In speed disciplines, athletes tend to reach their full maturity later in their career. Switzerland’s Beat Feuz and Italy’s Dominik Paris won medals at major championships and globes after turning 30. At PyeongChang 2018, Norwegian ski legend Aksel Lund Svindal became the oldest Olympic champion in the sport at 35 years old. That’s why RCS, who turned 30 in March, believes there’s still a lot of potential in him. “I think I still have my best skiing in front of me,” he said. “As I’m dialling in with the new equipment, I feel like I can be more competitive than I have been. And I think it's about being more consistent day-in and day-out throughout the whole season. “I had moments in the past where I was really successful and then other days where I was just not there. So I’m figuring all that out. But I do think, as a speed skier, the more you ski these tracks, the more comfortable you get. “So I also I think that the competitiveness in the speed circuit right now is at a pretty elite level. There's some really amazing skiers and it's a competitive crowd. So I know I definitely have to bring in my best in order to really belong. “I think the biggest thing is probably just I've had just good sections on every World Cup track now. Whether it's winning training runs or having fast split time races or even just success on race day, I think I've learnt for the most part what these tracks demand and how to ski them fast. “And it started to become more about just where my mental state is on race day and how to execute to the best of my ability. And I think the reason why speed skiers are able to age so well and remain so competitive is, I think, what you might lose physiologically as you age, you gain from the mental side of it. So it's about carrying that confidence and pushing yourself and being, you know, one of the best in the world.”