Ryan Cochran-Siegle: How mum's advice helped me add to the US ski racing legacy

Ryan Cochran-Siegle described winning silver in the men's Super G at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games as "surreal" and "a childhood dream come true".

The 29-year-old alpine skier from Vermont was just 0.04 seconds slower than eventual winner Matthias Mayer and followed in the footsteps of his mother, Barbara Cochran, who claimed Olympic slalom gold 50 years ago at Sapporo 1972.

“It's cool, just how our narratives have come together after all this time,” Cochran-Siegle said after his ski on Tuesday (8 February).

“I think it's cool that I've been able to follow in her similar path: to be here, ski racing at an Olympic level, and obviously winning an Olympic medal. I mean, it's funny to think about it, but at the same time, you can't realise it or like understand the weight of it all until it happens.”

Ryan Cochran-Siegle: Inspired by my family

The American speedster is the sixth Cochran to take part in a Winter Games, but he's inspired by far more than just continuing his family’s Olympic legacy is: “The motivation in the sport that I find has so much more to do beyond, you know, titles or medals,” he said.

"It's just about the type of people that my family are: you know good, humble New England Vermonters. I mean, they're incredibly kind and generous, and I think that's the type of person I want to be. I want to be like a good person, I treat people well, and I think I am also able to do that on the ski hill.”

Cochran-Siegle revealed that one piece of advice from his mum was crucial in his performance on Tuesday: “She always speaks about how important it is really to key in on the things that are important and let go of everything else, all that other noise. And, honestly, thinking about trying to medal... that's noise in what we need to be doing,” he said.

“So in the last few days I've just been focusing in on seeing mentally what I want to see as a skier, what I want to be doing as a skier and really keying in on that so that today I could go out there and just trust that I'm a good skier and I can go out and execute.”

Ryan Cochran-Siegle (L) on the podium along with gold medal winner Matthias Mayer (C) and bronze medallist Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (R). Picture by 1 Getty Images

Celebrating with maple syrup

Cochran-Siegle became the third American man in the last four Games to win a Super G medal, following the achievements of his idol, six-time Olympic medallist Bode Miller (silver in 2010), and Andrew Wiebrecht (bronze in 2010, silver in 2014).

The two-time junior world champion was publicly congratulated by Miller on social media, and received a personal message from his former teammate, two-time Olympic champion Ted Ligety which he said was "pretty cool”.

He added, "In terms of numbers, I'm still far away from them, but I think it is something that I feel like I've been able to add to that legacy of American ski racing today. And that's something special."

Coming from Vermont, Cochran-Siegle is also a maple syrup expert and during the summer works on his family’s farm.

He admitted that he enjoys it in many ways, including as a dressing on roasted vegetables and even on baked salmon.

"I should probably have a good morning breakfast with some pancakes and throw some Slopeside (the Cochran family's brand) syrup on there," he said when asked about his celebrations plans.

"But I might even just do a shot of syrup when I get home too!"