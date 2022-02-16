Reigning world champion Anna Shcherbakova plans for 'full fighting mode' ahead of women's free skate

Saying she was calm prior to the short program, reigning world champion figure skater Anna Shcherbakova plans to be in "full fighting mode" for the free skate.

"I would like to leave the ice knowing that I did the best I could and to have no regrets," the 17-year-old said after Tuesday's (15 February) women's short program at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022. "I think I did it in my short program. Now the goal is to repeat the same in the free skate."

Shcherbakova scored a 80.20 to trail ROC teammate Kamila Valieva, who finished in first with a 82.16.

The results of Valieva, who, according to a CAS decision, will continue to participate in the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022, are provisional since there are pending proceedings with regard to the results of an anti-doping test of the athlete.

Shcherbakova owed her performance in the short to taking things one at a time, she said.

"The thing why I am so happy is because I was not nervous today, and from my starting pose until the end of my program, I controlled every move; every jump; every spin," she said. "I was really focused."

Japan's Sakamoto Kaori is in third place behind the two ROC skaters, skating to a career-best 79.84.

Shcherbakova revealed to reporters that she had issues with her skate boots, having to change out her equipment just two days prior to the short program.

"It didn't hinder me and that's the most important thing," she explained.

In the short program, she performed a double Axel, triple flip and triple Lutz-triple toe-loop in combination in her short. In practice, she has been putting out a quadruple flip and quad Lutz, both of which she could include in Thursday (17 February)'s free skate.

She said she believed her short program was her best of the season: "I think so. I was aiming for this and trying hard so that today it would be the best skate."

She will hope for a similar performance in the free - quads included - as she continues her Olympic debut.