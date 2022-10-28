Rebeca Andrade shines as women's Worlds official training nears its conclusion

Tokyo 2020 vault gold medallist Rebeca Andrade of Brazil showed Friday (28 October) why she's the female gymnast to watch this week at the 2022 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool, England.

The history-maker showed she's in fine form ahead of the event, where she is considered a favourite to win multiple individual gold medals.

Last year, she became the first woman from South America to reach the Olympic all-around podium, when she won silver behind Team USA's Sunisa Lee. Days later, Andrade won the vault title, a first for a Brazilian woman.

Two months later, she competed at the World Gymnastics Championships in Kitakyushu, Japan, winning vault gold and uneven bars silver.

In Liverpool, Andrade began her workout on the balance beam. After a somewhat nervous-seeming first routine attempt, the 23-year-old settled into the event on her second full routine. Her routine included a switch leap mount and a back handspring, layout stepout series.

On floor exercise, the event on which Andrade has only competed two routines in 2022, she performed a front layout through to full-in, a full-twisting double layout, a double layout and a double pike.

She moved next to her specialty event, vault. Andrade looked in top form performing both her Yurchenko double twist and her Yurchenko half-on, front one-and-a-half twist with ease, marking her as a contender to defend her gold medal from Kitakyushu.

Andrade wrapped up her official practice on the uneven bars, executing her dynamic routine flawlessly. She is the reigning world silver medallist on the event.

Team Brazil and Andrade begin their World Championships competition on Sunday (30 October).