Brooke Raboutou and Yurikusa Ao top Lead qualification at World Cup in Villars 

American Olympian Brooke Raboutou and Japanese sport climber Yurikusa Ao have topped the qualifying rounds in the lead event at the International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) World Cup in Villars, Switzerland.

The duo dominated their groups on Friday (1 July) at the Place du Rendez-Vous which hosts the second lead World Cup of the 2022 season.

Raboutou was one of twenty six women who made it through to Saturday's (2 July) semi-finals.

Olympic gold medallist Janja Garnbert qualified fourth followed by USA's world champion climber Natalia Grossman.

Ao set the standard in the men's event, while Colin Duffy finished second. The rising U.S. star became the first male athlete to win both the boulder and lead competition at the same World Cup event last week in Innsbruck.

The speed finals will take place this evening. The lead finals are scheduled for Saturday (July 2). The competition in Villars will be streamed live on Olympic Channel via olympics.com (territorial restrictions apply).

Schedule: IFSC Climbing World Cup Villars 2022

Schedule (UTC +2:00)

Friday, 1 July:

21:00 - Speed finals

Saturday, 2 July:

10:00 - Lead semi-finals

20:00 - Men's Lead final

Followed by Women's Lead final